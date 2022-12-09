Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktwb.com
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls City Council to meet twice Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls city council is meeting twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting, the council will hear a report from the Accessible Housing Advisory Board, and will receive a Quality of Life Bond Update. At the 6 pm regular meeting, the...
ktwb.com
Brookings counterfeitter indicted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There will be coal in the stocking of a Brookings man. Julian Huffman, age 27, was indicted for two counts of Making Counterfeit U.S. Currency and two counts of Passing Counterfeit U.S. Currency. The Indictment alleges that between on or about September 9, 2022,...
ktwb.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
ktwb.com
Stampede fall to Stars 3-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Lincoln Stars, 2-3, in Friday night’s Teddy Bear Toss game. The Stampede had to work for their night after a first period goal from the Stars’ Brennan Ali left them down by one heading into the first intermission. Early into the second period, the Stampede’s Nick Ring answered back with a goal to send the teddy bears flying. Stuffed animals filled the air and ice just over four minutes into the second period. Marking assists on Ring’s goal were Maxim Strbak and Adam Zlnka. Ten minutes later, Clint Levens earned the Stampede their first lead of the night, scoring off of assists from Tanner Bruender and Merril Steenari.
ktwb.com
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
ktwb.com
SFPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the face during overnight shooting; Police searching for suspects
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Sioux Falls. Police say the shooting took place in the 5800 block of W. Christopher Place shortly before 2 a.m. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that the victim and his friend...
ktwb.com
Jacks blast Holy Cross, advance to semi-finals
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Top-seeded South Dakota State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shake loose from No. 8 Holy Cross, 42-21, in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal playoff game Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their 12th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 12-1...
Comments / 0