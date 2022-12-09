ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktwb.com

Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls City Council to meet twice Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls city council is meeting twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting, the council will hear a report from the Accessible Housing Advisory Board, and will receive a Quality of Life Bond Update. At the 6 pm regular meeting, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Brookings counterfeitter indicted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There will be coal in the stocking of a Brookings man. Julian Huffman, age 27, was indicted for two counts of Making Counterfeit U.S. Currency and two counts of Passing Counterfeit U.S. Currency. The Indictment alleges that between on or about September 9, 2022,...
BROOKINGS, SD
ktwb.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Stampede fall to Stars 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Lincoln Stars, 2-3, in Friday night’s Teddy Bear Toss game. The Stampede had to work for their night after a first period goal from the Stars’ Brennan Ali left them down by one heading into the first intermission. Early into the second period, the Stampede’s Nick Ring answered back with a goal to send the teddy bears flying. Stuffed animals filled the air and ice just over four minutes into the second period. Marking assists on Ring’s goal were Maxim Strbak and Adam Zlnka. Ten minutes later, Clint Levens earned the Stampede their first lead of the night, scoring off of assists from Tanner Bruender and Merril Steenari.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Wanted man is on the loose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
ktwb.com

Jacks blast Holy Cross, advance to semi-finals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Top-seeded South Dakota State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to shake loose from No. 8 Holy Cross, 42-21, in a Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal playoff game Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their 12th consecutive victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 12-1...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy