DELPHOS — Nancy J. Brinkman passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima. She was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Lima to John and Agatha (Raymond) Metz, who preceded her in death. Nancy was united in marriage to John H. Brinkman on Dec. 27, 1967. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this year. He survives in Delphos.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO