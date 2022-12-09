Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball coaches drop in on long-limbed 2024 target
St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey ranks only No. 82 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, lower than every other prep in his class holding a Duke basketball offer. Even so, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star with a reported 7-foot wingspan seems to be at or near the Blue...
goduke.com
Brower, Carpenter, Stephenson and Williams Selected Captains
DURHAM – Duke University men's lacrosse head coach John Danowski announced that Kenny Brower, Tyler Carpenter, Wilson Stephenson and Dyson Williams will serve as captains for the 2023 campaign. Brower and Stephenson both represented Duke as captains last season, while Carpenter and Williams were selected for the first time...
UNC Basketball set to face The Citadel in Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball program will face an old non-conference foe, as they’ll take on The Citadel in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. After taking care of business against Georgia Tech over the weekend, the UNC basketball program will look to continue its success as they host The Citadel in non-conference action on Tuesday night.
Duke lands commitment from highly coveted Miami DB transfer Al Blades
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Miami Defensive Back transfer Al Blades, the player announced on social media today. Blades was a fifth-year junior with the Hurricanes, where his dad starred in college. He appeared in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles and one pass breakup this...
Wichita Eagle
North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll
UNC moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest women's basketball AP poll released on Monday. Over the last week, the 8-1 Tar Heels picked up two blowouts wins, including a 64-42 defeat of UNC-Wilmington and a 99-67 domination of Wofford. In both games, at least three players...
Future Duke basketball sharpshooter refuses to miss
Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who...
Virginia Offensive Line Coach Garett Tujague Hired by NC State
Tujague joins former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State, leaving Virginia after seven seasons
Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record
With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High
An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
cbs17
1,000+ graduates celebrate at UNC Winter Commencement
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Applause, laughter, and some happy tears — on Sunday, more than 1,000 graduates from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill turned their tassels from one side of their cap to the other. “A thousand little moments added up to this big...
cbs17
WATCH: CBS 17 celebrates Meteorologist Bill Reh, retiring after 4 decades on- air
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—CBS 17’s own Meteorologist Bill Reh is retiring at the end of this week. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. Make sure to tune in to CBS...
Local Limelight: Raleigh chef Scott Crawford
Scott Crawford is about to have a busy year, as he works to open three new restaurants: the Crawford Brothers Steakhouse in Cary, Brodeto at Raleigh Iron Works and Genuine, a bar-and-grill space in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. We caught up with Crawford recently for our Local Limelight series. 🍣 His...
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC
Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
thelocalpalate.com
Poole’s Diner Celebrates 15 Years
When chef Ashley Christensen was approached about taking over Raleigh, North Carolina‘s Poole’s Diner space, she did so knowing that the restaurant meant a lot to generations of people, including her father, who once ate lunch there every day when it went by the name Poole’s Luncheonette. It first opened in 1945 as Poole’s Pie Shop, and Christensen herself knew it as Vertigo Diner, a double-horseshoe bar space where she eventually started working as a bartender. Fast forward to 2007, when the then-owner called her to say she was looking to sell: “I met her to look at the space, and even through the neon green on the walls and the dusty tchotchkes, I knew that I wanted it,” Christensen wrote in her cookbook, Poole’s: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner (Ten Speed Press, 2016).
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Orange County Murder, Legion Road, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: an Orange County woman accused of killing her mother, a Town Council vote on Legion Road, and two wins for UNC basketball.
WRAL
NCCU celebrates graduates in fall commencement ceremony
Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the road to the graduation stage was more challenging. There is a graduate who grew up experiencing homelessness. Another waited decades to make it here. Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
North Carolina protest calls on Cooper to abolish death penalty in North Carolina
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A protest march in Raleigh called for an end to the North Carolina death penalty. More than 100 people took to the streets Saturday demanding action from Governor Roy Cooper. Organizers are calling for an end to the death penalty and asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death […]
chapelboro.com
Here Is What the Chapel Hill Town Council Said About the Legion Road Property
The Chapel Hill Town Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a broad plan for the property it owns at 1714 Legion Road, approving a plan to combine land with the nearby Ephesus Park and reserve 8 to 9 acres for eventual affordable housing. The site, which was previously owned by the local American Legion, was sold to the town in 2016 and the local government’s initial resolution indicated it would be used for both a park and some residential purposes.
