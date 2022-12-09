ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Claire Tyo Earns Hockey East Weekly Honor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Claire Tyo (Massena, N.Y.) of the Providence College women's hockey team was named Hockey East Army ROTC Defender of the Week on Monday, Dec. 12 for the first time this season. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Tyo recorded the most points for the Friars against No. 3...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Jaroslav Chmelar Named To Czechia's National Junior Team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College freshman Jaroslav Chmelar (Nove Mesto nad Matuji, Czechia) has been named to roster of the Czechia National Junior Team that will compete in the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship held in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada from Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI

