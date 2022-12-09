President Tuski Takes Part in Radiothon for SAY Detroit to Talk About Detroit Dream Scholars With Mitch Album

Welcome to our first annual Axios Detroit Power Players list, a chance to look back at the influential leaders who left their mark on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, the eight spots won't cover every influential person in metro Detroit, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO