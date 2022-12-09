President Tuski Takes Part in Radiothon for SAY Detroit to Talk About Detroit Dream Scholars With Mitch Album

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79
The ‘Chains of Love’ singer died weeks after what he said would be his final performance
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Jason Carr fired from Local 4 Detroit after complaining about management, report says
WDIV-TV host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at Local 4, the Detroit News reports, after he complained publicly about station management.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Detroit News
Henry Ford College students to get guaranteed admission to Wayne State University
Detroit students have a new pathway to a four-year degree at Wayne State University. Officials on Monday are set to launch an initiative for students earning a credential from Henry Ford College that guarantees admission into Wayne State University to earn a four-year degree. The program is for all HFC students, including those who are simultaneously attending college while in high school. But the program will especially serve the more than 2,000 Detroit residents attending HFC, including those who are part of the Detroit Promise, which guarantees free college tuition.
8 of Detroit's most powerful people in 2022
Welcome to our first annual Axios Detroit Power Players list, a chance to look back at the influential leaders who left their mark on our area this year. Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.Those selected were not notified until publication. 📬 Of course, the eight spots won't cover every influential person in metro Detroit, but we respect your time. And as usual, we want to hear your...
Michigan man pleads no contest in deaths of Cooper’s hawks
A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot
Detroit News
Audience member shouted racial slur during performance, Detroit Symphony Orchestra says
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is "deeply disappointed" after an audience member interrupted a performance Friday by shouting a racial slur. "Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable," the orchestra posted on Facebook. "Live music is a profoundly human experience that...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
MetroTimes
The ‘20 Commandments of Detroit,’ according to Reddit
It’s easy to fall down the wormhole that is a good Reddit thread, and we’ve found another good one. Users on the discussion platform ran down things they think would be on Detroit’s Ten Commandments if it had one, and some of them are pretty good. Here’s a list of some of the best commandments from the thread.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
House of Dank breaks into West Michigan
A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week. House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
MI Man Pleads No Contest to Killing Cooper’s Hawks with Shotgun
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young Cooper’s hawks were fatally shot during his dispute with a tree removal company. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday that 65-year-old Arthur Anderson pleaded no contest earlier...
Detroit News
Not just fun and games: Outdoor recreation grows into a big Michigan business
As skiers at Mt. Brighton hit the slopes this week to kick off the new season, operators of the resort expect attendance to rise — in line with growth in Michigan's outdoor recreational industry. “What we're super excited to focus on this year is the fact that us here...
