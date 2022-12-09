ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, IN

Your News Local

Shelvia J. Hetzler

Shelvia J. Hetzler, 81, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:47 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, Indiana. She was born on December 15, 1940, in Wabash, to Marcellus W. and Thelma L. (Casper) Wilcox. Shelvia was a 1958 graduate of Urbana High School....
WABASH, IN
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
Your News Local

Myra Lee Robinett

Myra Lee Robinett, 80, of Wabash, Indiana passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by her family. She was born to Wesley and Edna (Highley) Crandall on May 1, 1942, in Wabash, Indiana. Myra was a 1960 graduate...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Paul Thomas “Tom” Hendrix

Paul Thomas “Tom” Hendrix, 72, North Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on December 13, 2022. The son of the late Paul Wayne and Beulah C. (Sigler) Hendrix, Tom was born on January 20, 1950 in Wabash. After graduating from Wabash...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Your News Local

Winter Maker Tour announced

WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a brand new tour. Tickets for the Winter Maker Tour will go on sale online and in person on December 20 at noon. The Winter Maker Tour will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 9 AM to...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Doris May Callaway

Doris May Callaway, 89, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on December 9, 2022. The daughter of the late Elmer Daniel and Mary Elizabeth (Yoder) Shively, Doris was born in Clinton County, Indiana, on September 13, 1933. Doris was baptized into...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
The Center Square

Manufacturer to invest $75M in EV battery component plant in Indiana

(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by...
KOKOMO, IN
Your News Local

Marcell Mills, Sr.

Marcell Mills, Sr., 90, Marion, passed away at 11:40 am on Friday, December 9, 2022, in his home. He was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on Friday, September 23, 1932, to Ruben Mills and Marshall (Thomas) Duckworth. On March 25, 1955, he married Ruthanna “Ruth” Lett, who preceded him in death on November 22, 2016.
MARION, IN
Your News Local

Thomas Gene “Tom” Spiece

Thomas Gene “Tom” Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born on August 20, 1948, in Wabash, to Richard I. “Dick” and Betty June (Young) Spiece. Friend Joel Geyer writes: Tom’s grandfather, “Sockey” Spiece, ran a pool...
WABASH, IN
abc57.com

Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
GOSHEN, IN
Your News Local

Sue L. Stevens

Sue L. Stevens, 75, Muncie, passed away at 12:47 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Bethel Pointe Health & Rehabilitation in Muncie. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, January 26, 1947, to Darle and N. Pauline (Nelson) Tinkle. She married Monroe Stevens who preceded her in death on April 5, 2004.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
MUNCIE, IN
abc57.com

Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
PLYMOUTH, IN

