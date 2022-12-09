Read full article on original website
Shelvia J. Hetzler
Shelvia J. Hetzler, 81, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:47 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City, Indiana. She was born on December 15, 1940, in Wabash, to Marcellus W. and Thelma L. (Casper) Wilcox. Shelvia was a 1958 graduate of Urbana High School....
Surgeon returns to local roots, strengthens orthopedic surgery options at Parkview Wabash
WABASH, IN – Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting a specialist in the Parkview Wabash Hospital outpatient clinic. Orthopedic surgeon Jason Ummel, DO, Ortho Northeast (ONE), is now welcoming patients. “We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Ummel has chosen to practice at...
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
Myra Lee Robinett
Myra Lee Robinett, 80, of Wabash, Indiana passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by her family. She was born to Wesley and Edna (Highley) Crandall on May 1, 1942, in Wabash, Indiana. Myra was a 1960 graduate...
Paul Thomas “Tom” Hendrix
Paul Thomas “Tom” Hendrix, 72, North Manchester, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on December 13, 2022. The son of the late Paul Wayne and Beulah C. (Sigler) Hendrix, Tom was born on January 20, 1950 in Wabash. After graduating from Wabash...
Winter Maker Tour announced
WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials announce the release of a brand new tour. Tickets for the Winter Maker Tour will go on sale online and in person on December 20 at noon. The Winter Maker Tour will take place on Saturday, January 21 from 9 AM to...
Doris May Callaway
Doris May Callaway, 89, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on December 9, 2022. The daughter of the late Elmer Daniel and Mary Elizabeth (Yoder) Shively, Doris was born in Clinton County, Indiana, on September 13, 1933. Doris was baptized into...
Manufacturer to invest $75M in EV battery component plant in Indiana
(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by...
Marcell Mills, Sr.
Marcell Mills, Sr., 90, Marion, passed away at 11:40 am on Friday, December 9, 2022, in his home. He was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on Friday, September 23, 1932, to Ruben Mills and Marshall (Thomas) Duckworth. On March 25, 1955, he married Ruthanna “Ruth” Lett, who preceded him in death on November 22, 2016.
Thomas Gene “Tom” Spiece
Thomas Gene “Tom” Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born on August 20, 1948, in Wabash, to Richard I. “Dick” and Betty June (Young) Spiece. Friend Joel Geyer writes: Tom’s grandfather, “Sockey” Spiece, ran a pool...
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
Sue L. Stevens
Sue L. Stevens, 75, Muncie, passed away at 12:47 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Bethel Pointe Health & Rehabilitation in Muncie. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, January 26, 1947, to Darle and N. Pauline (Nelson) Tinkle. She married Monroe Stevens who preceded her in death on April 5, 2004.
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 13, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December...
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
Rodrick Walker says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar. Walker says the next thing he knew, he was escorted into the kitchen by security and kicked him out...
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana
If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
2 cars hit trailer, farm equipment in fatal crash on rural Indiana road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County. Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
