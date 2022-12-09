ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, MA

laconiadailysun.com

Dorothy C. Pearl, 88

LIVE OAK, Florida — Dorothy "Dot" Cecilia Pearl, age 88, a 60+ year resident of Belmont, New Hampshire, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Her longtime declining health led her to spend her last few days at Haven-Suwanee Valley Hospice Care Center in Lake City, Florida.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Maurice E. Simpson, 78

FRANKLIN — Maurice “Moose” E. Simpson, 78, a former resident of Pittsburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, doing what he loved, hunting. He was born in Manchester on September 7, 1944, son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Champagne) Simpson. Moose was a graduate of...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Kerry L. Bergeron, 60

BELMONT — Kerry Lee (Wadsworth) Bergeron, 60, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. She never smoked. She just “Pretended with the candy cigarettes that our generation had. Who knew they were dangerous?!?" (Kerry made this joke for all the people who remembered them — HA!)
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ham radio repeater connects lost hiker with help

BELMONT — Off trail, after sundown, as the temperature and snowflakes are falling, and with a dead cellphone, it seemed that all factors were against a local man in the woods Sunday evening. Yet he was safely home by the end of his ordeal, and was able to communicate with his wife and emergency services via his amateur radio skills.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Woman found morning after fall from 20-foot wall

TILTON — A woman spent several hours lying at the base of a retaining wall she fell from late Thursday night before being discovered Friday morning and taken to a hospital. Chief Michael Sitar Jr., of Tilton-Northfield Fire and EMS, said the woman fell from the top of a retaining wall estimated to be 20 feet high at the back of the MB Tractor property on Route 3.
TILTON, NH

