Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Related
salemleader.com
Marla S. Mills
Marla Sue (Davis) Mills, age 66, of Salem, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. She died peacefully at home with hospice care after a year-long battle with terminal brain cancer. Marla was born January 16, 1956, in Salem, IN to Robert L. Davis and Wanda Zink Davis, of Salem, IN. She was a 1974 graduate of Salem High School, a 25-year employee of Child Craft Industries, and a Walmart stocking associate for the last 16 years.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Marijuana Order Enters Uncharted Territory
The executive order, which automatically pardons Kentuckians buying pot outside of the Commonwealth for documented medical needs, soon goes into effect, but basic details remain unclear.
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
14news.com
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
2 Louisville men arrested, charged in connection with October homicide in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two men were arrested for their connection in a murder in southern Indiana nearly two months ago. According to a Jeffersonville Police press release, Le'Shawndre Osborne, 25, and Quintez Parr, 26, were charged with the following:. Murder. Attempted murder. Unlawful possession of a firearm by a...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
salemleader.com
Drop veteran donations at Nana's This N That
This is the time of year we give to those who have served this nation. Christopher Harrison Daughters of the American Revolution are collecting items for those precious men and women who helped this country be a free nation. This chapter is collecting donations of dental floss, deodrant, Efferdent, shampoo,...
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
vincennespbs.org
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Wave 3
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
Kentucky firefighter, patient treated after suspected fentanyl exposure
A Spencer County firefighter was taken to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure.
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Rolls the Dice Opening Exquisite Restaurant in Indiana Casino
It's quite exciting to hear about Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay choosing a little Southern Indiana town for his Fifth Gordon Ramsay Steak Restaurant. I feel like this particular location is a bit risky or a roll of the dice with its history. Where in the World is Elizabeth, Indiana?. Ah,...
Comments / 0