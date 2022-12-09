Merrily We Roll Along | 2hrs 30mins. One intermission. | New York Theatre Workshop | 79 East 4th Street | 212-460-5475. A recent article reported that more people in their fifties are living alone, and not by design. Lacking family, friends, or children, this untethered cohort may have a higher risk of medical issues. Not the sunniest dispatch for your humble single critic—or the protagonists in Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, currently in revival at New York Theatre Workshop. Sondheim’s brittle yet sentimental masterpiece manqué about young friendship poisoned by greed and egomania begins with the estrangement of three friends in acrid middle age and rewinds to earlier, fresher times when they first pledged fidelity. I explained the premise to an old schoolmate. “How depressing,” was her quite reasonable take.

