Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Marengo Plant Didn’t Have Working Sprinklers Or Fire Alarms
The sprinkler system, smoke detectors, and fire hydrants at a Marengo recycling facility had either been disabled or were not in working order at the time of an explosion and fire last week that injured at least 15 people, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Law enforcement officials as well as the State Fire Marshall's Office are interviewing people who worked at the C-6 Zero plant to learn what sparked the blaze that took nearly 200 firefighters to put out.
A Parade Of Lights Is Coming To Eastern Iowa
Around the holidays you see Christmas lights everywhere but what if you didn't have to go searching for them? What if you could just follow a map that has some of the best lighting displays in Eastern Iowa?. Something new involving Christmas lights is coming to Cedar Rapids and there...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Eastern Iowa School District Changing Up Student Dress Code
When you hear of a school district changing its dress code mid-year, you tell yourself that it must be getting stricter. Students simply aren't obeying the rules. But in one Eastern Iowa School District, it is just the opposite. KWWL reports that students in the Waterloo School District will have...
Cedar Falls Aquatics Center Sees Dramatic Drop In Cost
Families in the Cedar Valley will be surprised to hear this interesting news. A fun summertime spot will be changing things up next year. The Cedar Falls City Council is already looking to the summer. In a recent city council meeting, the Recreation & Community Programs Division proposed fee changes for pass holders of the Cedar Falls Aquatics Center, according to reports.
Another Michigan Wolverine Captain is Bound for the Iowa Hawkeyes [VIDEO]
Finally, the transfer portal is starting to give the University of Iowa football program some good news. For the second time in about two weeks, a captain from the 2022 Michigan Wolverines has announced they're transferring to Iowa City. To put that into perspective, that's 40 percent of this past season's captains for the team from Ann Arbor that are heading for Iowa City.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
UNI Adds Rival Wide Receiver from Transfer Portal
Former North Dakota State wide receiver DJ Hart announced today via Twitter and Instagram that he has decided to commit to Northern Iowa out of the transfer portal. He informed Coach Mark Farley and his staff on Friday morning of last week, December 9th, that he'd be committing. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Iowa Internet Celebrity KO’d By Cow?!? [WATCH]
Both human and animal are not hurt, and this was all done in good fun... Eastern Iowa has fallen in love with one Tik Tok star and his bovine. Mason Corkery and his buddy Gucci the cow blew up on social media last year when the human half of the duo started sharing videos of their hilarious misadventures.
Iowa Native’s Latest Accolade Honors Commitment to His Roots
Not that they ever left him. The pro golfer from Cedar Rapids has already had a storied career in his sport, most notably with the 2007 Masters win that put him on the map. If there's one thing we know about Zach Johnson, it's that he's never forgotten where he came from.
Iowa Basketball Coach Becomes Winningest Coach in Big 10 History
The University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame holds 3 floors of Hawkeye greatness. You'll find hall-of-fame football players, baseball players, field hockey stars, golfers, soccer players, baseball coaches, and even a Director of Physical Education inductee. According to the Hawkeye Sports Hall of Fame, there are 214 inductees (if...
