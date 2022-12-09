ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

Puffer jacket outfits: What to wear with this season’s coziest outerwear

By Jess Beech
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCzRw_0jdErWmK00

Puffer jacket outfits are easier to put together than you might think. Despite this outerwear style being on the slightly bulkier style, you can make them look stylish and chic with just a few simple proportion balancing techniques, meaning they'll work with everything from jeans to dresses.

As with almost all style staples, the puffer coat was originally designed for practical reasons. The concept was dreamt up by American adventurer Eddie Bauer in the 1930s after he came close to freezing during a fishing trip. The original down jacket was designed with insulation in mind and worked (just as they do today) because the gaps between the down form tiny air pockets which trap heat. Fast-forward to 2022 and there are plenty of options for filling on offer, and the type you choose will likely depend on both your budget and whether you wear any animal products. Puffer coats filled with down and feathers tend to be more expensive, while those which use synthetic filling are normally cheaper.

When it comes to puffer jacket outfits, if you want to invest in one of the best winter coats that’s seriously snug, a puffer or quilted style is a great option. Cozying into one of the best puffer jackets is the next best thing to hauling your duvet off of your bed, making them joy to wear. Of course, they're stylish too and if you've been wondering if they're still in style, have no fear as they made plenty of appearances for the winter 2022 fashion trends . Diors’ puffer jackets were silky and metallic, Loewe’s were black and cropped, while Elie Saab’s were complete with feather trim on the neck and cuffs. The range of styles on offer both from designer and straight-to-market brands are effortless, from floor-skimming styles to sleeveless gilet versions, so you can easily start putting together puffer jacket outfits you'll love.

Puffer jacket outfits: 6 ways to wear this season’s must-have coat

Putting together puffer jacket outfits is easy when you know how. One of this season's hottest coat trends , the puffer jacket combines practicality and style for an instantly directional look. Sometimes tricky to wear thanks to its fuller shape, it's all about balancing out proportions. Take inspiration from the street stylers with six ways to wear…

1. How to wear puffer jackets with jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PL3JB_0jdErWmK00

(Image credit: Getty)

The thing we love most about jeans is how versatile they are. The best jeans go with absolutely everything (and are great as part of puffer jacket outfits) which makes them a wardrobe essential . If you’re wearing a puffer jacket, in all likelihood you're keeping it for more casual outfits, so keep your jeans mid-blue or lighter, as the paler the wash, the more laid-back your denim will feel. A straight or skinny jean is great with an oversized or longline puffer, but if you’re opting for wide-leg pair or want to learn how to style flared jeans , choose a shorter puffer jacket instead. A cropped puffer will bring the best of both worlds, allowing you to show off the cut of your jeans too.

A styling tip… Puffers don’t have to be plain. Fuzzy shearling fabric makes for an extra cozy choice.

Fashion editor recommends…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMxV9_0jdErWmK00

Boden Longline Hooded Padded Coat

RRP: $340 / £240 | A 2-in-1, the khaki inner lining is removable and can be worn on its own as a lightweight puffer on warmer days. Extra style brownie points for the pop of orange on the zip, that adds a dose of dopamine dressing to proceedings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLrgO_0jdErWmK00

The White Company Cashmere Sweater

RRP: $249 / £169 | There are some wardrobe staples that are guaranteed to stand the test of time and the best cashmere sweaters certainly fall into that category. The cashmere fabric is deliciously soft, while the Breton style strip render it timeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IStO_0jdErWmK00

Arket Regular Cropped Stretch Jeans

RRP: $83 / £69 | If you’re yet to try Arket jeans, consider this your cue. Made from 76% organic and 20% recycled cotton, this straight-leg blue pair are doing their bit for the planet too. The classic, casual light-blue wash makes them ideal for the weekend.

2. How to wear puffer jackets with leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTmpx_0jdErWmK00

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to leggings outfits , puffer jackets and leggings slot together like pieces of a puzzle. Both are fashionable, sure, but first and foremost, they’re both practical items of clothing. A puffer jacket will keep you cozy and dry, while the best leggings will ensure top-notch comfort without contending with stiff fabrics or digging-in waistbands. For a more sporty feel, choose workout leggings with plenty of lycra. They could be plain black, navy, or boast a graphic pattern. Faux leather leggings will elevate your look further, adding a luxe texture to the mix. Or, for a middle ground, trusty black cotton leggings make for a failsafe layering piece.

A styling tip… When it comes to what shoes to wear with leggings and a puffer jacket, the best knee-high boots and leggings work really well together. Choose a platform pair for a look that channels this season's boot trends .

Fashion editor recommends…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTd2S_0jdErWmK00

Lululemon Wunder Puff Hot Pink Jacket

RRP: $298 / £228 | The name of this jacket alone is enough to make you feel instantly warmer. Packed with practical details such as zipped pockets and a hidden phone sleeve, the hot pink Wunder Puff is also wind-resistant and water-repellent fabric.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BJBJ_0jdErWmK00

Weekday Essence Standard Sweatshirt

RRP: $30 / £26 | A good sweatshirt is trickier to find than you might think. This ticks all our boxes, with a relaxed cut - thanks to the drop shoulders and slightly oversized fit. Available in a wide range of colors, you can nail ' what color suits me ' with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLlSL_0jdErWmK00

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Gym Leggings

RRP: $100 / £80 | Sweaty Betty’s Power Leggings are not only among the most comfortable garments, but they’re super flattering too – honing and hugging your frame. This graphic pattern will look just as good running errands as it will in the gym.

3. How to wear puffer jackets with a dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLnmu_0jdErWmK00

(Image credit: Getty)

When putting together puffer jacket outfits, the unexpected styling combinations are always the best, which is why we love the high-low mix of wearing a dress with a puffer jacket. The best jumper dresses are the obvious choice here in either midi or mini length and is best teamed with chunky sole boots, such as a pair of Chelsea boots . Feminine, floral frocks still have a place too, and the sporty-feel of a puffer will help to make these traditionally more spring-like pieces feel winter-appropriate. Or, you could choose a form-fitting slip dress for layering beneath your puffer for a real contrast of fabrics and cuts.

A styling tip…

This is one where you really want to think about proportions. For fuller skirted dresses, opt for cropped puffer jacket silhouettes to help ensure your waistline isn't lost. More streamlined dress shapes can take longer puffer coats, worn open you create a central column that elongates your silhouette.

Fashion editor recommends…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2ky4_0jdErWmK00

Cos Longline Padded Liner Jacket

RRP: $225 / £135 | The lightweight padding, belted waist, and v-neckline make this the perfect option for those who thinksall puffer jackets have to be voluminous. Chic, sophisticated, and perfect for wearing with dresses, this offers a more contoured shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHoUz_0jdErWmK00

Mango Striped Jersey Space Dye Dress

RRP: $79.99 / £49.99 | We’re suckers for a good jumper dress and this space dye design gives the trend a fresh twist, working from fall through to spring. The straight shape can be given a more curvaceous finish with the use of a wide or slim waisted belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXXWg_0jdErWmK00

& Other Stories Leather Studded Strap Boots

RRP: $199 / £165 | From the stack sole to the tab back and the lace-up front to the studded straps, these boots have plenty of attitude. Perfect for adding an edge to feminine pieces. Team with a pair of opaque tights and a dress for directional feel.

4. How to wear puffer jackets for work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MHdK_0jdErWmK00

(Image credit: Getty)

In an ideal world, our work outfits would be finished off with one of the best wool coats , but wet and windy weather doesn’t always make that tailored and tactile look the most sensible choice. The key to making your puffer jacket outfits office-appropriate is to coordinate the shade of your puffer jacket with the rest of your look so it feels like a natural extension. Think a mink-hued puffer coat with a beige sweater and biscuit-toned trousers, or a graphic black and purple midi with a black puffer. A puffer without a hood is the smartest option for the office, just don't forget your umbrella, while a style that ties at the waist will bring structure to your silhouette, helping to nip you in at the waist.

A styling tip… It’s always better to miss the mark on the dress code than turn up to work soggy and bedraggled.

Fashion editor recommends…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcecJ_0jdErWmK00

Reiss Rosa Hooded Mid Length Waisted Puffer Jacket

RRP: $695 / £378 | Reiss coats are often thought of as being wool and tailored, but the British clothing brand has also nailed more functional pieces too. The mink shade makes this design feel instantly more chic, less sporty, with a wide belt to cinch your waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ie4Pk_0jdErWmK00

& Other Stories Fitted' 90s Style Silk Shirt

RRP: $139 / £110 | Finding the best shirt is all in the details, and this earns top marks for the tailored shape, fluted cuffs, and elegant pointed collar, adding a femininity to the style. Wear tucked in or out depending on the shape of your trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PKTP_0jdErWmK00

Everlane The Way-High Drape Wide-Leg Pant

RRP: $128 / £129 | With a beautiful wide-leg silhouette, these pants are perfectly work-appropriate without compromising on comfort. The neutral shade will see you through all seasons, while the wide silhouette narrows waistlines and balances hips.

5. How to wear puffer jackets for evening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhmCN_0jdErWmK00

(Image credit: Getty)

A puffer jacket might not feel like the obvious layering choice for evening, but it does have the benefit of making your outfit feel more casual as you get from A to B. Not to mention, you’ll be grateful for that extra warmth when you’re waiting for your taxi home. To keep it looking deliberate, (and not as if you just grabbed the first coat you saw on the rack as you left) stick to darker shades of black and khaki. A pale sage green or icy blue could work too if the rest of your outfit is very dark, but ideally, it’ll have a high-shine finish or gold hardware for a premium touch.

A styling tip… Aim for a coat that’s the same length, or shorter than your dress. If you’re wearing tights, you could go longer.

Fashion editor recommends…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIug4_0jdErWmK00

Superdry Alpine Down Padded Jacket

RRP: $189.95 / £134 | The plush velvet fabric makes this puffer jacket a cut above the rest. The padding is super thick, for extra warmth, while the cropped shape is perfect for wearing with trousers and skirts. Available in grey this puffer won't go out of style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pja0M_0jdErWmK00

H&M Sequinned Sleeveless Top

RRP: $19.99 / £19.99 | If jeans and a nice top are your party combination of choice, then you'll love this. The tassel sequins add plenty of extra drama to your look and will give offer a strong amount of swish when you hit the dancefloor this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeJAA_0jdErWmK00

Zara Faux Leather Full Length Trousers

RRP: $59.90 / £29.99 | Not keen on skin-tight trousers? This slightly looser option could be the pair for you. When it comes to how to style leather pants , these are tailored at the waist and flare out from the hip so keep your top fitted to balance proportions.

6. How to wear puffer jackets for the weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BPwc_0jdErWmK00

(Image credit: Getty)

Don’t let a disappointing forecast put a dampener on your weekend puffer jacket outfits. As with a puffer in tow, you can still make the most of getting out and about without compromising on style. A printed or patterned puffer is a brilliant way to liven up even the most laid-back of looks and earns extra style brownie points over a block color. Also, if you can’t have a little fun with fashion at the weekend, then when can you? That being said, a plain puffer is a more savvy, long-term investment and does give you the potential to wear over more shades and pieces. Whether you’re wearing a pretty dress or donning a tracksuit, the puffer has got you covered.

A styling tip… Keep the rest of your layers light to avoid adding too much bulk.

Fashion editor recommends…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdLTr_0jdErWmK00

Oasis Printed Zip Through Padded Coat

RRP: $140 / £119 | A fresh take on the classic black puffer, this proves florals aren’t just for spring. The cropped cut is perfect for petites, while the floral print adds a feminine twist to this otherwise sporty style. Team with a high waisted skirt or jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT1JL_0jdErWmK00

Hush Cashmere Chunky Roll Neck Jumper

RRP: $300 / £250 | We all deserve a little luxury, and what could feel fancier than cozying into a cashmere roll-neck? The deep teal shade looks super expensive and as a relatively neutral hue has timeless properties. Half tuck this into a waistband to add shape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLuY7_0jdErWmK00

Hush Lindsey Washed Teal Joggers

RRP: $60 / £49 | The tailored shape makes these some of the best joggers for feeling chic even for the most jersey-adverse. The finish is pre-washed, for that lovely lived-in softness from the first wear and they can easily be worn through spring too.

Are puffer jackets still in style for 2022?

A prominent feature on the 2022-2023 runways, we can say with confidence that puffer jacket outfits are here to stay for another season. To ensure your puffer jacket stands the test of time when it comes to trends, we recommend choosing one in as neutral a hue as possible. Black, navy, and khaki are the most timeless and have the added benefit of being dark enough that any marks won’t show as obviously as they would on a lighter shade. They also will easily slot into your closet, pairing with other capsule wardrobe staples for maximum wear.

Can you dress up a puffer jacket?

The answer to whether you can dress up a puffer jacket is yes, but there’s also the question of whether you’d want to. The beauty of a puffer jacket is in its practicality. They’re warm, snug, and will endure all weathers - so really wearing a puffer is as much about keeping cozy as it is about looking good. It’s always going to be a more casual alternative to a tailored wool coat or luxe faux fur jacket so if fancy and dressed-up is your aim, you might be better off opting for a different type of coat .

If your heart is set on a puffer jacket outfit, but you want a more elevated take, then look closely at the style you’re investing in first. Not all puffers are created equal, and some boast more high-end details than others. It’s the little things that make the biggest difference, like zips over poppers, deep pockets rather than patch ones, and silver or gold hardware over plastic detailing. You can also look for belted designs or luxe details like a faux fur collar to give added polish.

Finally, it's about what you wear under you puffer jacket. As we’ve already established, puffer jackets can be worn over dresses, even for evening or work. Just keep the colors coordinated (black is always the chicest choice) and don’t go too oversized. If a tracksuit isn’t your bag, but you still want to feel relaxed, choose pair of plain black lycra leggings, a high-neck striped jumper, black leather knee-high boots, and a crossbody bag for a polished but relaxed finish.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
myzeo.com

How to Wear a Varsity Jacket with Style

Varsity jackets have been around for over a century, originally designed as outerwear for college athletes. Today, however, they’ve gone mainstream and can be seen on everyone from celebrities to everyday people. If you’re looking to add a varsity jacket to your wardrobe but are unsure of how to style it, look no further! Here are four ways you can wear a varsity jacket and look amazing.
ktalnews.com

Best Levi’s jeans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Celebrates the Holiday Season in a Leather on Leather Look With Sharp Lace-Up Boots at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022

Getting into the holiday spirit, Dua Lipa graced the red carpet at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum yesterday in Inglewood, Calif., dressed in a leather on leather look. Taking a grungier approach to formal wear, Lipa’s look consisted of a shiny red and black strappy dress featuring a criss-cross bodice followed by geometric cut-out sat just below it. The daring top half transitioned into an asymmetrical red and black color blocked skirt. The Puma collaborator and FNAA’s award winner accessorized her look with coordinating silver snake jewelry and a plethora of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Marni's Uniqlo Collab Is the 'Antidote' to Boring Winter Outfits

There's a tendency as days get shorter and temperatures get lower to dial back how we dress. Slightly dressy knitwear by day; unapologetically swaddling sweatpants by night; all in oatmeal neutrals and drab greys, and topped with a black puffer coat. Marni creative director Francesco Risso is all too familiar with this particular fashion cycle, but he thinks we can break it this year.
WGN TV

Best winter boots for men

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Winter is right around the corner, so it's almost time to break out your cold-weather clothing. Protecting your extremities is crucial, so you'll want to ensure you have a reliable pair of boots. There are many to choose from, but the best, such as the Sorel Caribou Boots, offer excellent water protection and long-lasting comfort. They’re also packed with plenty of insulation to keep your feet warm in extreme weather.
KXAN

Best fleece jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you enjoy being proactive about prepping for the cooler months ahead, a versatile fleece jacket will be an excellent addition to your closet, especially in areas where the weather may be unpredictable. It is crucial to layer properly during the fall and winter and not weigh yourself down with heavier clothing options.
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Styles Retro Skirt With Purple Sweater & Her Go-To Slingback Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham took charge of the holidays in Paris this week with a sleek set of heels on-hand. The former Spice Girl posed in the City of Light in a new Instagram post, wearing an utterly chic brown slit-paneled midi skirt with a curved gold watch-chain accent at its waist. Tucked into the retro skirt was a light purple turtleneck sweater, solidifying Beckham’s mastering of two-toned seasonal dressing. A gold bracelet simply completed her ensemble. View this post on...
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening

Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’

Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Pops in Graphic Print Sheer Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish stepped out in style to support Will Smith at the premiere of his new film, “Emancipation” in Los Angels on Wednesday night. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9. Haddish was bold in blue while arriving at the Regency Theatre Village. The Emmy Award-winning comedian wore a powder blue dress by MM6 Maison Margiela. The garment featured a three-dimensional image of a button-up top that was layered over...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Revamps Knitwear in Sweater Dress, Boots & Diamonds at Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening

Leave it to Katie Holmes to serve effortless style inspiration all year long — even where high jewelry is concerned. Stepping out in Manhattan on Monday night, the “Alone Together” star attended Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue in a black sweater dress. However, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill knitwear; Holmes’ piece included a ribbed mohair texture in an off-the-shoulder silhouette, complete with an ankle-length skirt and slouchy sleeves — which she chicly cinched with a wide black stitched leather belt. Completing the actress’ ensemble were diamond drop earrings and a collar necklace from Chopard. When it came to footwear,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

The best handbags for winter 2022 from Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch and more

With winter nearly here, new trends in handbags have also emerged. The season has ushered in many new styles, including quilted and furry looks. Handbag retailers, such as Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch, have launched their latest trendy collections that you can pair with various winter looks. Here are...
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Pops in Plunging White Dress With Peep-Toe Boots at British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner

Victoria Beckham had the most stylish girl’s night out while attending the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner hosted by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel. The Spice Girl pulled a look from her latest spring 2023 collection for the evening. Her two-toned gown featured a plunging neckline and intricate draping. This design was amongst Beckham’s debut at Paris Fashion Week this September. Like her eponymous label, the collection and this specific design speak to her timeless silhouettes and lustrous tailoring. When it came to accessories, the singer opted for the minimalist approach opting for a simple...
Footwear News

Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments

Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Parade

Amazon is Having a Huge Sale on Its Most-Popular Oversized Sweaters Today

It's chilly outside. What's your go-to look? If you said a baggy sweater that covers your entire torso and hangs down to your knees, you're not alone. The best sweaters are oversized sweaters. Everyone knows it. When it comes to knitwear, sizing up your favorite sweaters is kind of like rocking a wearable blanket. It keeps you nice and warm while you cut a fun, loose silhouette. Pair it with slim-fit leggings and your favorite boots and you've got a new winter uniform.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

7K+
Followers
873
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy