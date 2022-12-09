ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

syracuse.com

‘A Christmas Story, The Musical,’ Highland Forest sleigh rides, Suzanne Vega: 13 things to do this week in CNY

Your holiday calendar is probably becoming full of parties, tree lightings, and visits with Santa. Add to that all the shopping, wrapping, and baking and there might not seem to find anything around town for entertainment. Well, we are here with some suggestions. This week’s list includes plenty of holiday music and favorites like a live, musical version of “A Christmas Story” and “The Polar Express” on the big screen of the Landmark Theatre. Suzanne Vega performs in Homer and comedian Dave Landau is at Destiny’s Funny Bone Comedy Club. If you are looking for something calmer and more tranquil, you can schedule a sleigh ride at Highland Forest or a Winter Solstice Night Hike at Baltimore Woods.
SYRACUSE, NY
mountcarmelblessedsacrament.com

Gallery: ‘Italian Christmas Gathering’ attendees dressed in their finest

The annual “Italian Christmas Gathering” took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Delta by Marriott Utica. The more than 150 people who attended were treated to a fine dinner and drinks, with entertainment provided by Anthony LaBarbera. The gala was sponsored by the parish Social Committee, the Italian Heritage Club and St. Rosalia Society. Here are some of the people who attended dressed in their holiday finest.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Larry Kyle performs Christmas tune on Bridge Street

(WSYR-TV) — As we get ready for the Great Salt City Blues Concert, Larry Kyle joined Bridge Street to get us in the holiday spirit with a performance of the ‘Charlie Brown classic, “Please Come Home for Christmas.”. The concert is Monday, December 36 at the Palace...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The Hearth on James to hold event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause. During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Santa arrives at The Palace Theater!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ditched the reindeer and drove to The Palace Theater in Eastwood on a firetruck on December 10!. The Syracuse Fire Department parked their big red rig outside of the theater for kids to check out. And with the ambience of...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Assemblyman Al Stirpe hosting pet supply drive

(WSYR-TV) — We’re giving back to our furry friends this holiday season, and it’s a perfect opportunity to do something nice this time of year. From Dec. 1-22, residents can donate pet supplies at several drop-off sites including my district office, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the Kia Foundation, Tops Friendly Markets in Fayetteville, Hairy Notions Hair Salon, CountryMax, Marissa’s Fortress of Beauty-Armory Square and EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale

In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Overnight weather in a word: Brrrrrrrrrrrrr!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The first widespread December snowfall is in the books for CNY. Now we deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek. OVERNIGHT:. The clear sky across all of CNY thanks to the much drier air mass building in...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Bruce M. Pospesel – December 9, 2022 Featured

Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, He was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel and had attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway...
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
wrvo.org

'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls

It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
SENECA FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

The Daily Pledge: Port Byron Area Senior Citizens

NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News. Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?. Send your submission for pledges here.
PORT BYRON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland officials look to remove and replace dying trees

Cortland officials noted at the Common Council meeting earlier this week that the city is looking to remove diseased or at-risk ash trees in the community. The city is applying for a grant through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s “tree planting in disadvantaged communities after ash loss” program. The DEC’s program, which provides grant funding that will not exceed $50,000, addresses the removal of the dying (or dead) ash trees and replaces them with other trees.
CORTLAND, NY
iheartoswego.com

Christine E. Fitzgerald – December 4, 2022 Featured

Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was a...
OSWEGO, NY

