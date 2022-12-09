Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
syracuse.com
‘A Christmas Story, The Musical,’ Highland Forest sleigh rides, Suzanne Vega: 13 things to do this week in CNY
Your holiday calendar is probably becoming full of parties, tree lightings, and visits with Santa. Add to that all the shopping, wrapping, and baking and there might not seem to find anything around town for entertainment. Well, we are here with some suggestions. This week’s list includes plenty of holiday music and favorites like a live, musical version of “A Christmas Story” and “The Polar Express” on the big screen of the Landmark Theatre. Suzanne Vega performs in Homer and comedian Dave Landau is at Destiny’s Funny Bone Comedy Club. If you are looking for something calmer and more tranquil, you can schedule a sleigh ride at Highland Forest or a Winter Solstice Night Hike at Baltimore Woods.
mountcarmelblessedsacrament.com
Gallery: ‘Italian Christmas Gathering’ attendees dressed in their finest
The annual “Italian Christmas Gathering” took place Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Delta by Marriott Utica. The more than 150 people who attended were treated to a fine dinner and drinks, with entertainment provided by Anthony LaBarbera. The gala was sponsored by the parish Social Committee, the Italian Heritage Club and St. Rosalia Society. Here are some of the people who attended dressed in their holiday finest.
localsyr.com
Larry Kyle performs Christmas tune on Bridge Street
(WSYR-TV) — As we get ready for the Great Salt City Blues Concert, Larry Kyle joined Bridge Street to get us in the holiday spirit with a performance of the ‘Charlie Brown classic, “Please Come Home for Christmas.”. The concert is Monday, December 36 at the Palace...
localsyr.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Syracuse chapter delivering comfort this holiday season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are always a great time to give back to those less fortunate, and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they have been doing so since 2018. Syracuse chapter Co-President Jon Wright has been delivering beds to those in need since 2018 and 3,000 beds later, he is still going.
localsyr.com
“The Rollin’ Rust” looking to start music venue in Manlius
(WSYR-TV) — Popular local folk rock band The Rollin’ Rust is aiming to bring live music to Manlius. They want to start ‘The Rollin’ Rust Room’ and are hosting a fundraising event Thursday December 15 at the A.W. Wander from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
localsyr.com
The Hearth on James to hold event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this holiday season, the team at The Hearth on James, an Assisted Living community in Syracuse, is giving a little more for a good cause. During their “Festive of Trees,” a holiday-themed event with a silent auction and seasonal refreshments, all proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. All guests are encouraged to bid on various beautifully decorated Christmas trees, donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.
localsyr.com
Santa arrives at The Palace Theater!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ditched the reindeer and drove to The Palace Theater in Eastwood on a firetruck on December 10!. The Syracuse Fire Department parked their big red rig outside of the theater for kids to check out. And with the ambience of...
localsyr.com
Assemblyman Al Stirpe hosting pet supply drive
(WSYR-TV) — We’re giving back to our furry friends this holiday season, and it’s a perfect opportunity to do something nice this time of year. From Dec. 1-22, residents can donate pet supplies at several drop-off sites including my district office, the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the Kia Foundation, Tops Friendly Markets in Fayetteville, Hairy Notions Hair Salon, CountryMax, Marissa’s Fortress of Beauty-Armory Square and EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North.
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
wwnytv.com
From train stop to coffee shop: The little depot that could
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The breakfast crowd has settled in at Beese’s Depot Café in Adams Center. Customers are greeted with warm drinks, a hot plate of food, and the occasional train passing by — just feet away. “It was built in 1853 as a...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
localsyr.com
Overnight weather in a word: Brrrrrrrrrrrrr!
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The first widespread December snowfall is in the books for CNY. Now we deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek. OVERNIGHT:. The clear sky across all of CNY thanks to the much drier air mass building in...
iheartoswego.com
Bruce M. Pospesel – December 9, 2022 Featured
Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, He was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel and had attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
wrvo.org
'It's a Wonderful Life' hits home for fans of the film in Seneca Falls
It was a flop in theaters when it was released 76 years ago, but now "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered a quintessential holiday classic. Nowhere is that truer than Seneca Falls, which claims credit for having inspired the movie's Bedford Falls. The village's annual celebration of the movie and its surviving stars is being held this weekend.
localsyr.com
The Daily Pledge: Port Byron Area Senior Citizens
NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News. Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?. Send your submission for pledges here.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland officials look to remove and replace dying trees
Cortland officials noted at the Common Council meeting earlier this week that the city is looking to remove diseased or at-risk ash trees in the community. The city is applying for a grant through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s “tree planting in disadvantaged communities after ash loss” program. The DEC’s program, which provides grant funding that will not exceed $50,000, addresses the removal of the dying (or dead) ash trees and replaces them with other trees.
iheartoswego.com
Christine E. Fitzgerald – December 4, 2022 Featured
Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was a...
