Athens, GA

Alabama Football: Wide Receiver room loses another one

With the announcement of freshman Aaron Anderson’s intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Alabama football has now lost four wide receivers to the portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Aaron Anderson came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star in the 2022 class, but hardly saw the field...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect

For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Duke basketball: Zion Williamson puts former UNC center on poster

Former Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson continues to prove his health. It is refreshing getting to see former Duke basketball forward Zion Williamson healthy on the basketball court and he showcased his explosiveness once again on Tuesday night. Early in the second quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans matchup against...
DURHAM, NC
