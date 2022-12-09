As we alluded to in the subtitle above, there would be no cryptocurrency industry today if it wasn’t for the advent of Bitcoin all those years ago. Bitcoin paved the way for tens of thousands of tokens and still dictates every move made by cryptocurrency users. Typically, financial experts look to Bitcoin’s performance before they make prognostications. Bitcoin’s journey began in earnest in 2008 when it was mentioned in a whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto. Whether Nakamoto was working independently or with a group remains a mystery to this day. Even the moniker is a pseudonym, and Nakamoto’s real identity is still unknown. Bitcoin was launched in 2009, and nothing’s been the same since.

