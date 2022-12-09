Read full article on original website
What makes the wBTC Chain Network Protocol Worth an Investment?
With everything happening in the cryptocurrency industry, it is normal to get fearful. It’s not something you should be ashamed of, considering the manipulations in the industry. What if you had the power to see the future of an investment? Will you avoid such an investment option if it can generate 20X?
Hear The Roar? Big Eyes Coin Could Make You Richer Than Litecoin And Dogecoin
In 2023, cryptocurrencies will become one of the most prevalent forms of digital currency. As a result, there has been a massive surge in their prices. Many live off this digital form of money as it becomes an increasingly valuable commodity. As the usage increases, online merchants and business owners accept cryptocurrencies as a form of exchange.
Bitcoin Vs. Gold: Why The Yellow Metal Will Outshine Crypto, According To Goldman Sachs
Bitcoin has been questioned for a very long time because of its unpredictability and speculative tendency. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest financial institutions in the world, shares similar reservations, which appear to have been validated by recent developments in the crypto field. Goldman Sachs forecasts in a research paper...
Regulatory Bodies Should Protect Crypto Investors’ Trust, Goldman Sachs Says
The ongoing crisis in the crypto ecosystem is not a secret to anyone. There were times when the market displayed some positive moves but swooned again. The happenings are not far-fetched from the multiple adverse events in space. The most prominent one is the fallout of the renowned crypto exchange,...
Paxful CEO Warns Investors To Not Leave Their Bitcoin On Exchanges
The need for bitcoin and crypto investors to move their holdings to self-custody has been amplified by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. Investors are understandably wary of the centralized exchange entities, many of which are being accused of being insolvent and running on fractional reserves. Now, another prominent individual in the space has come forward to warn investors about the best ways to secure their holdings.
CloudChain (CLDC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChain (CLDC) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Laying the foundation for an interoperable, distributed web, CloudChain (CLDC)...
How does KYC-Token solve the biggest problem of Web3?
The crypto, blockchain and NFT sector is booming despite the ongoing bear market, but this doesn’t mean that this space is free from undesirable actors and fraudulent entities. In fact, just this year alone, investors have lost more than $3 billion in crypto to hackers across 125 hacks. Clearly, there is a desperate need for tighter security measures and proper regulation because this industry cannot survive long-term otherwise. Of course, a viable project would also need to maintain the high-quality of its services and features to consistently attract investment.
Pay with Crypto Company – YES WORLD is now offering utility services in 80 countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
Why is the Big Eyes Coin Selling Out Fast? Can It Deliver Better Returns Than Polkadot and Quant?
The cryptocurrency market has been flooded with many new tokens. Some of those tokens may replace today’s popular digital assets one day. The latest cryptocurrency news indicates that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may become the most popular meme token. Polkadot (DOT) and Quant (QNT) may also make the competition tougher for other well-established cryptos. Continue reading to find tokens that may help you to book huge profits in 2023.
Tron’s USDD Slips Under $0.97, Justin Sun Is “Deploying More Capital” To Defend Peg
Tron’s USDD stablecoin fell below $0.97 today, and founder Justin Sun has tried to reassure users by saying that he is “deploying more capital” to defend the peg. Tron’s USDD Stablecoin Depegs To Lowest Value Since June 2022. Tron’s Decentralized USD (USDD), which had already been...
Litecoin “Mega Whales” Now Hold 15.4% Of Supply, Highest Since June 2017
On-chain data shows the Litecoin “mega whales” now hold around 15.4% of the total supply, the highest value in more than five years. Litecoin Addresses With 1 Million Or More LTC Now Hold Highest Supply Share Since June 2017. According to data from analytics firm Santiment, LTC’s mega...
Binance Labs Leads Funding Round For Web3 Project
In a new development, the venture capital arm of the largest global crypto exchange, Binance Labs, has made a foray into Web3 technology. It recently revealed plans to lead a funding round for GoPlus Security, a Web3 security startup. However, Binance Labs has yet to disclose the funding round’s value.
Bitcoin And Solana May Be The Past And Present Of Cryptocurrency, But Big Eyes Coin Is The Future
As we alluded to in the subtitle above, there would be no cryptocurrency industry today if it wasn’t for the advent of Bitcoin all those years ago. Bitcoin paved the way for tens of thousands of tokens and still dictates every move made by cryptocurrency users. Typically, financial experts look to Bitcoin’s performance before they make prognostications. Bitcoin’s journey began in earnest in 2008 when it was mentioned in a whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto. Whether Nakamoto was working independently or with a group remains a mystery to this day. Even the moniker is a pseudonym, and Nakamoto’s real identity is still unknown. Bitcoin was launched in 2009, and nothing’s been the same since.
FTX CEO Ray Says It’s Impossible To Recoup All Losses, US Clients Fare Better
Yesterday’s testimony hearing of new FTX CEO John Ray III to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee brought to light some new findings that are not likely to please former customers of the exchange. After Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was arrested by Bahamian authorities yesterday, Ray took the...
Archimedes is Changing the Rules of Leverage in DeFi
Leverage can introduce various forms of risk. This is especially true in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Traditionally, leverage involves taking an already risky borrowing position on a crypto asset and “doubling down” on it by borrowing more with the same asset. When investors take a leveraged position on most...
Presales Like Oryen Network Are Still the Best Option to Turn A Profit – ORY Set to Outpace SHIB and LUNC
Growing crypto assets is extremely difficult, given the market volatility effects. 2022 has been hectic for investors as crypto markets fell hard through the year, resulting in losses worth billions of dollars. Some traders have opted out of crypto, while others are looking for projects to recoup their assets. Investors...
XRP Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $33 Million From Binance
Data shows a whale has withdrawn $33 million worth of XRP from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the coin’s price. XRP Whale Takes Out $33 Million From Crypto Exchange Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, two sizable XRP transactions have...
Can BudBlockz (BLUNT) Make Crypto Millionaires like DOGE & SHIB in 2021?
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were some of the highest-flying meme coins that made many millionaires at the height of the crypto boom last year. The value of the two coins increased thanks to the hype and pumping from celebrities and other high-profile personalities. Fast forward to now, the pumping has stopped, and the two meme coins have imploded. One reason for the collapse is investors turning their attention to projects with proven utility and use cases – and BudBlockz ticks all the boxes.
With Solana and Cronos Falling Behind, Big Eyes Coin Takes Over With Its Next-Gen Approaches
Cryptocurrency is a diverse multi-billion dollar industry that has grown to accommodate diverse ideas. Many crypto enthusiasts have built their platforms successfully in the industry and they continue to thrive. Several genres of tokens including meme coins have surfaced in the market and expanded the limitations of cryptocurrencies. Since 2013,...
STASIS Deployed the Largest Euro Stablecoin EURS on XDC Network to Boost Web3 Payments.
Singapore, December 12, 2022 — STASIS, the issuer of the largest euro-backed stablecoin, has deployed its EURS stablecoin on XDC Network, enabling the XDC community to advance their crypto journey into stablecoins. Turbulence is a familiar feeling to dwellers in the crypto realm. In a record-breaking bear market, even...
