LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded a total of seven (7) medals, including six (6) Gold medals and one (1) Silver medal, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards (LCSA) – far surpassing all brands across all spirits categories. “Amidst thousands of entrants at the London Craft Spirits Awards, the esteemed judging panel of European spirits experts recognized Cierto’s quality, elegance and global appeal,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred eighty-eight (588) international medals and awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005094/en/ CIERTO TEQUILA AWARDED SEVEN MEDALS, INCLUDING SIX GOLD MEDALS, AT THE 2022 LONDON CRAFT SPIRITS AWARDS (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO