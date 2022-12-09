Read full article on original website
Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits. McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
Naomi Ackie Dazzles in Flashy Crystal Beaded Dress for Whitney Houston Biopic Premiere
Naomi Ackie definitely brought the bling to the I Wanna Dance With Somebody world premiere red carpet in NYC on Dec. 13. Rockdale County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 15. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at...
Transfer Portal Heating up Around Georgia
Transfer Portal season is in full swing. All around college football, teams are losing and adding players left and right. Georgia, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet.
McDonough officials approve LOST resolution, community development request for council member
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.
Honorary Captain for Georgia Named vs Ohio State
During a press conference for Georgia's semifinal matchup against Ohio State in the college football playoff, Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan announced that former Bulldog Champ Bailey will be Georgia's honorary captain for the game. Bailey played for the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 as a two-way player, both a...
Piedmont Henry Hospital welcomes neurosurgeon
STOCKBRIDGE — A neurosurgeon has joined the staff a Piedmont Henry Hospital to launch its first dedicated neurosurgery service line. Though she’s new, Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris is familiar with the campus, having worked with the hospital in 2003 while it was still Henry Medical Center.
New security cameras to go up around Henry County
McDONOUGH — Vandalism has prompted county officials to place security cameras in several locations throughout Henry County, including parks. Phase II locations are the E-911 Center, Transit Center, Sandy Ridge Park, Richard Craig Park and the new Elections Office location at 1550 Zach Hinton Pkwy.
Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident
New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
Henry County Fire Rescue lays to rest Henry County's first fire chief
McDONOUGH — Members of the Henry County Fire Rescue Honor Guard laid to rest the county’s first ever fire chief on Dec. 3. Thomas Anthony Farah, 87, was named the first leader of the fire department in 1974.
Five people arrested on domestic terrorism charges in clash at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site
Five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta on Tuesday after a clash between activists and law enforcement at a site set to be turned into a state-of-the-art training facility for police, state investigators said. The planned $90 million, 85-acre Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is to...
