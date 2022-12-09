Read full article on original website
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
"Shame on them!": Trump complains SCOTUS he packed with own picks "always" rules against him
Former President Donald Trump this week lashed out at the United States Supreme Court after it refused to intervene to block congressional access to his tax returns. Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president complained not only about the ruling on his taxes, but also about the court's refusal to hear a lawsuit aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Mar-a-Lago is full of Trump admirers, but billionaire Jeff Greene said that the former president's status is what attracts them to the club.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
"Macho victim" Trump rages on Truth Social because a columnist was mean to him
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) When Donald Trump announced his 2024 comeback attempt at Mar-a-Lago, he complained about being a victim, but that same description in The New York Times appeared to enrage the former president.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Of course Trump wants to "terminate" Constitution: He wants to seize power and rule by force
Donald Trump aspires to be a warlord. As he showed repeatedly during his presidency and afterward — and in his decades of public life before that — he idolizes violence and is willing to use it to achieve his goal of unlimited power. More broadly, the ideological root and driving force of fascism is the quest for unrestrained, corrupt power. Violence is a central and inseparable element of that political project.
GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives
"You can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes," Alice Stewart said after the thrice-married president suggested ending the Constitution.
62 Things Trump Did That You Forgot About To Preserve Your Sanity
Donald Trump's running for president again, so you can look forward to more of his "fun" ideas — like the time he tried to buy Greenland.
Psaki says Trump’s ‘evil charisma’ shouldn’t be underestimated
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday said former President Trump has an “evil charisma” that shouldn’t be underestimated as he once again vies again for the GOP’s presidential nomination. “Democrats and sane Republicans underestimate Trump at their own peril because in order for...
Trump Rebuked for Call to Suspend Constitution Over Election
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump isn't the only thing that could rock American democracy
American democracy -- and the evolving way in which it is executed -- is facing a series of fundamental questions beyond former President Donald Trump's election denialism.
'Confidence Man' shows how every step of Trump's life has been filled with lies: Opinion
On a recent weekend, I spent most of my time reading "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," Maggie Haberman's rollicking, and revolting biography of Donald Trump. But I also viewed the painfully eloquent new movie "Till," about the murder of a 14-year-old child by Southern bigots. Taken together, the two drove home a damnable fact about America in 2022: That virulent pus coursing through the souls of Mississippi racists in 1955 still flows and has been reconstituted in the despicable figure of Donald J. Trump and the people who follow him.
