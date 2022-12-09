ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Salon

"Shame on them!": Trump complains SCOTUS he packed with own picks "always" rules against him

Former President Donald Trump this week lashed out at the United States Supreme Court after it refused to intervene to block congressional access to his tax returns. Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president complained not only about the ruling on his taxes, but also about the court's refusal to hear a lawsuit aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 election.
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Salon

Of course Trump wants to "terminate" Constitution: He wants to seize power and rule by force

Donald Trump aspires to be a warlord. As he showed repeatedly during his presidency and afterward — and in his decades of public life before that — he idolizes violence and is willing to use it to achieve his goal of unlimited power. More broadly, the ideological root and driving force of fascism is the quest for unrestrained, corrupt power. Violence is a central and inseparable element of that political project.
Cheddar News

Trump Rebuked for Call to Suspend Constitution Over Election

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
The Week

Vladimir Putin will skip annual year-end press conference for 1st time in a decade amid Ukraine setbacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his usual year-end news conference in December for the first time in at least a decade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. He did not give a reason but reminded reporters that Putin "regularly speaks to the press, including on foreign visits," though those interactions are always with the Kremlin press corps. Putin's wide-ranging, often festive December press conference, which typically lasts four hours or longer, "has been one of the few times during the year when reporters outside the Kremlin pool, including foreign correspondents, get the chance to directly question Mr. Putin —...
The Courier Journal

'Confidence Man' shows how every step of Trump's life has been filled with lies: Opinion

On a recent weekend, I spent most of my time reading "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," Maggie Haberman's rollicking, and revolting biography of Donald Trump. But I also viewed the painfully eloquent new movie "Till," about the murder of a 14-year-old child by Southern bigots. Taken together, the two drove home a damnable fact about America in 2022: That virulent pus coursing through the souls of Mississippi racists in 1955 still flows and has been reconstituted in the despicable figure of Donald J. Trump and the people who follow him.
