Painting depicting the Garden of EdenPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Everything that we see with our eyes was made in six days, yet at least on Earth, many things that are listed in ancient texts are absent. The existence of the Garden of Eden has been the subject of a protracted argument for many years. The first three rivers that flow out of Eden's Garden are commonly known, but the fourth and Eden's exact locations are still a mystery.

4 DAYS AGO