ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Four Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month

Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
NORFOLK, VA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military

On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents

On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
The Hill

Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants

The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
WASHINGTON STATE
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
defensenews.com

Army buildings need work, but these two bases need the most

To renovate and modernize just a portion of the more than half a million structures the Army owns and operates would cost $34 billion. Clearing the maintenance backlog alone will require $19 billion. A significant chunk of the work is needed at facilities on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and at...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Defense One

Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says

If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Retired MMA champ honored by Congress for saving 17,000 from Afghanistan

As desperate mothers hurled their babies over razor-sharp concertina-wired airport gates during the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal of Afghanistan that left many stranded, Marine veteran Chad Robichaux sprang into action, spearheading the largest known private civilian evacuation effort. Last week, Robichaux received a record from Congress honoring his perilous expedition...
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Investigates Four Suicides at Norfolk Maintenance Center

The U.S. Navy is investigating a cluster of four suicides in October and November at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, a ship-repair support depot and drydocking facility in Norfolk, Virginia. The center - known as MARMC inside the service - is based out of a warehouse at Norfolk Naval Station, and...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy