The Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions in the Last 500 Years
The recent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, serves as a reminder that volcanoes can also cause natural disasters. What’s more, the most recent eruption of Kilauea, a nearby volcano, has been ongoing since September 2021. Although hot lava continues to gush from Mauna Loa, the volcanic activity is not expected […]
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption
“Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
Volcano cam: Watch mesmerizing live views of Mauna Loa's lava fountain erupting
About a week after Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, it continues to shoot lava into the air and advance lava flows downslope.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare...
Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii
For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
WPBF News 25
As Mauna Loa's lava inches toward a key Hawaii highway, some residents recall bygone devastation
Video above: Mauna Loa volcano eruption during sunrise. From a deep fracture in Mauna Loa's dark terrain, the volcano's magnificent eruption sends geyser-like fountains of lava spraying into the sky. The fissure — cracked open on the northeastern slope of the world's largest active volcano — feeds a searing flow...
KTLA.com
Stunning satellite imagery shows Mauna Loa’s eruption from space
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a compilation of satellite imagery of the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. NOAA says the images were recorded on November 28 when the world’s largest volcano began erupting after a 38-year slumber. “NOAA satellites monitored the ongoing eruption,...
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Vog, tremors continue as Mauna Loa lava flows
The U.S. Geological Survey said that the northeast rift zone eruption of Mauna Loa is continuing. There is little change reported by the agency.
Phys.org
Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater reveals volcanic hazard areas are underestimated
When magma bubbles up toward Earth's surface and meets groundwater, steam pressure builds, sometimes bursting into eruptions that spew currents of hot ash, potentially burning and asphyxiating people and burying nearby cities. Take, for example, similar ash currents that formed during the eruptions at Mount Vesuvius, which were responsible for many of the fatalities in the city of Pompeii around 79 C.E.
Endangered seabird at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park caught on camera for first time
The National Park Service said Tuesday that the endangered ʻakēʻakē seabird had been documented emerging from its burrow on the Mauna Loa volcano for the first time.
Scientists Make Major Discovery About Yellowstone’s Supervolcano
According to new research, the supervolcano at Yellowstone National Park has a much larger magma reservoir than previously thought. The newly found lava is flowing at shallow depths, which fueled prior eruptions, according to ABC News. Seismic tomography was used by researchers in order to map the speed of seismic waves below the Yellowstone volcano.
