WANE-TV
Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick announces Fort Wayne expansion
Brunswick Corporation announced the expansion of its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility with a new 17,000 square feet freestanding building next to its existing facility, where the company will produce fiberglass parts for its Harris and Cypress Cay pontoon brands. The multi-million-dollar investment will reduce lead times, help manage costs and bring nearly 50 new jobs to the Fort Wayne community. The expansion is expected to be completed by May 2023.
WOWO News
Redevelopment Commission approves repurpose of historical Schaab metal facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (News Release) – The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has approved the sale of the Schaab Metal Products building at 1216 N. Harrison St. to Schaab Riverfront Plaza LLC., a development group led by local developer Don Steininger. Steininger has pledged a private investment of $5 million in the adaptive reuse of the building.
WOWO News
Embassy employee honored with Hoosier Hospitality Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Embassy Theatre employee Mark McKinney has been honored with the Hoosier Hospitality Award. McKinney, who serves as the box office assistant manager, was presented with the award by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on Dec. 8 at a ceremony in Indianapolis along with 15 other recipients. The...
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
Fox Island County Park seeking volunteers, aiming for early-summer to reopen
Fox Island County Park is still being cleaned up from the June 13 derecho that rocked Fort Wayne and Allen County.
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in Indiana
A popular local restaurant is hosting the grand opening of its new Indiana location this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Laz's Cuban Cafe will host the grand opening event for its new restaurant in Fort Wayne. The grand opening will kick off at 5 pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food service, music, and dancing throughout the night.
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
WOWO News
Braun Formally Files Paperwork For Indiana Gubernatorial Bid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for Governor of Indiana in 2024. The Republican senator made the official announcement on Monday after stating his interest to potentially run to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits. The 68-year-old Braun had filed paperwork to run for governor in 2024 in November.
WOWO News
Philharmonic cancels upcoming concerts due to strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Philharmonic announced Wednesday that this weekend’s concerts have been canceled due to musicians remaining on strike. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association has been on strike since Dec. 8. The two sides are arguing over pay after coming to an agreement over working conditions and schedules.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
Rodrick Walker says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar. Walker says the next thing he knew, he was escorted into the kitchen by security and kicked him out...
WANE-TV
FWPD holds second “Kops 4 Kids” event in as many weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road. The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to...
WOWO News
Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WOWO News
Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
WANE-TV
Laz’s Cuban Café prepares for grand opening at new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Once a food truck, Laz’s Cuban Café will soon get an upgrade as the café prepares for its grand opening Dec. 16 near the intersection of Lima and Dupont roads. The café will be located at the former location of Pastor’s...
WOWO News
Gas Prices Continue Trickle Down In Prices Across Hoosier State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The drop in gas prices across Indiana continued last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last seven days, averaging $3.28/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 80.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average price of diesel has also fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
