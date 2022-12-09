Sonoma County receives $5.7M FEMA funding to bolster wildfire preparedness projects

Read full article on original website
Sonoma County hones in on equity goals as strategic plan takes aim at racial disparities
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has given final approval to the “mission, vision and values” of the county’s Office of Equity, first formed in 2020. The mission of the Office of Equity is to work in partnership with Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, as well as members of the community that are “impacted by systemic inequalities,” the county said.
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ksro.com
California Covid Cases Double in a Week
California’s COVID crisis is on the verge of matching last winter’s omicron wave. The number of daily cases is up to 78-hundred, almost double from a week ago. Hospitals are also seeing a surge in patients, up 150-percent from last month. State officials say they’re concerned as more areas fall back into the high level. That’s the case for Los Angeles County, putting it one step closer to reinstating mask mandates for indoor spaces.
Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
newsofthenorthbay.com
BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY
The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
Round 2 of weekend storm will go until Monday; Long-term dry winter still in forecast
It's the third storm this month, but not enough to impact the current drought. However, fire officials say a wet winter does help with the dry fuels.
vallejosun.com
Lawsuit: Solano County conducted negligent investigation, falsified records in death of PG&E employee
FAIRFIELD – The family of a PG&E employee who died during a wildfire near Vacaville in 2020 has sued the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, alleging it conducted a negligent investigation into the man’s death, falsified records and destroyed evidence. The lawsuit was filed in Solano County Superior...
cottagesgardens.com
St. Helena Estate Sells for Highest Price on MLS in California Wine Country This Year
With just a few weeks left in 2022, $34 million is the price to beat in California Wine Country if you want to take over as the highest MLS sale of the year. Just recently, an estate sold at this amount and clinched that title, for now, in both Napa and Sonoma Counties. The Wornick Family sold their boutique winery in St. Helena, called Seven Stones, to a multi-national corporation. “This acquisition will form part of a newly established entity for their wine business,” realtor Damian Archbold of Compass says of the buyers.
goldrushcam.com
Solano County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for His Role in Large-Scale Sacramento Cocaine and Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy
December 11, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Hampton, 57, of Vallejo, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 500. grams of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Hampton is among...
Close election results in Antioch, Richmond council races to get a second look in recount
Contra Costa County’s elections department isn’t done counting after all. The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.
Marin County fatal crash victim identified
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The victim in a Marin County traffic collision that left one person dead Saturday has been identified. The motor vehicle collision occurred on Point Reyes Petaluma Road in Hicks Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. First […]
mendofever.com
Subject In Store With Two Firearms, Subject On Over Crossing With Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Traffic Moving]Two-Vehicle Collision Blocks State Route 128 Near Philo—Crews Working to Clear Roadway
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate a two-vehicle collision has blocked State Route 128 near Philo. The Incident Commander said the collision resulted in either minor or no injuries. Reports indicate a Silver Toyota SUV collided with a green Jeep. The reporting party told dispatch they suspected the...
mendofever.com
Armed Robber Makes of With $20K From Boonville Market—Suspect at Large
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported...
KRON4
Santa Rosa man facing trial for firearms possession facing new charges
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly possessing a firearm, which would be a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release. Nicholas Hayes, 37, was taken into custody on the 2000-block of Sebastopol Road after a search of his vehicle...
lakecountybloom.com
Six Great Places to Shop in Lakeport (Plus Four Great Places to Eat)
Lakeport’s Main Street still has many original buildings, and it’s pedestrian-friendly and filled with shops. It’s simple to just park the car, hop out, and spend the rest of the day strolling through the shops, eating, and enjoying great food. Plus, if you’re looking for a diversion, swing by Lakeport–the Courthouse Museum’s one of the best in the county, and it’s right on Main Street so that the trip won’t slow down your shopping groove.
ksro.com
Homeless Man’s Death in Rohnert Park a Mystery
Authorities have yet to determine a cause of death after a homeless man was found dead in a pickup truck in Rohnert Park. Members of a nonprofit organization who were bringing the man food found him dead on Wednesday afternoon. The man was parked near a homeless encampment in a fenced-off commuter parking lot. Police do not believe anything suspicious is connected with the death.
LocalNewsMatters.org
