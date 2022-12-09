Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Related
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Council mulls tax increase to expand public safety services
Horry County property owners would see their taxes increase for the second time in three years if county leaders approve the hike they proposed this month. County officials are preparing next year’s budget, and that spending plan is expected to include a 6-mill tax hike that would amount to at least $83 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $300,000 (and nearly $125 more per year for a second home of the same value). The increase would generate an additional $18 million to help pay for staffing a new police precinct in Carolina Forest; additional firefighters, EMTs and vehicles at the planned fire-rescue stations in Shell and Nixonville/Wampee; and raises for corrections officers, among other items. Yet the proposal remains a point of contention: some leaders are wary of any tax hike while others don’t think this increase would do enough to address the needs of the fastest-growing county in the state.
Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
myhorrynews.com
Sock distributor making $2.6M investment in Horry County, opening location in Loris
A custom athletic sock distributor plans to make a $2.6 million investment in Loris, bringing 75 new jobs over the next five years, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Moose Logistics & Distribution is opening its first South Carolina facility at 3537 Franklin St. in...
myhorrynews.com
Family-owned HVAC company enjoys community involvement, support
For nearly a decade, Coastline Heating and Cooling has been in business, serving Horry County. Coastline is a family owned HVAC company located at 3699 Sea Mountain Hwy. in Little River and has a primary focus in the Little River and North Myrtle Beach areas. “It’s our backyard and that’s...
Darlington assistant named city’s new police chief
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release. Davis worked with the Darlington Police Department from December 1990 to September 1993, according to documents obtained by News13. Documents show that Davis also worked with the Hartsville Police Department from […]
wpde.com
'Be who you want to be:' Myrtle Beach rabbi reacts to FBI hate crime data for SC
WPDE — Hate crime in South Carolina is down, but just slightly, according to recently released data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After the data was released Monday, Myrtle Beach City Council presented an ordinance Tuesday to oppose antisemitism, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism, and discrimination.
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
columbuscountynews.com
Lewis Protest Refused by State
•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
WMBF
Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of children will wake up to Christmas gifts under the tree thanks to an annual event held in Murrells Inlet. The 16th Annual “I Believe” Children’s Holiday Fundraiser took place last week at the Hot Fish Club restaurant. The event...
2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
2 men accused in 2020 double-killing at Myrtle Beach restaurant found not guilty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of killing two other men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2020 were found not guilty on all charges Monday. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the cases of Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who were among four people […]
Traffic delays possible as crews will move house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic delays will be possible Tuesday evening as crews will move a house from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90, according to city officials. Beginning at 7 p.m., the house will be moved from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach to a new location […]
Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach. Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed […]
Marion County man gets 12 years in prison for role in deadly Socastee shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a November 2020 shooting that killed a man in Socastee, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Ernest Howard, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the killing of […]
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
myhorrynews.com
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
Comments / 4