ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades

By From staff reports info@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Council mulls tax increase to expand public safety services

Horry County property owners would see their taxes increase for the second time in three years if county leaders approve the hike they proposed this month. County officials are preparing next year’s budget, and that spending plan is expected to include a 6-mill tax hike that would amount to at least $83 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $300,000 (and nearly $125 more per year for a second home of the same value). The increase would generate an additional $18 million to help pay for staffing a new police precinct in Carolina Forest; additional firefighters, EMTs and vehicles at the planned fire-rescue stations in Shell and Nixonville/Wampee; and raises for corrections officers, among other items. Yet the proposal remains a point of contention: some leaders are wary of any tax hike while others don’t think this increase would do enough to address the needs of the fastest-growing county in the state.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sock company to build $2.6M facility in Loris, create 75 jobs

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in […]
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Family-owned HVAC company enjoys community involvement, support

For nearly a decade, Coastline Heating and Cooling has been in business, serving Horry County. Coastline is a family owned HVAC company located at 3699 Sea Mountain Hwy. in Little River and has a primary focus in the Little River and North Myrtle Beach areas. “It’s our backyard and that’s...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington assistant named city’s new police chief

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jimmy Davis was promoted to Chief of Police on Monday, according to a news release. Davis worked with the Darlington Police Department from December 1990 to September 1993, according to documents obtained by News13. Documents show that Davis also worked with the Hartsville Police Department from […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Lewis Protest Refused by State

•. Local elections board has no jurisdiction over criminal accusations, state says. The second protest against incoming sheriff Jody Greene was dismissed by the State Board of Elections on Monday. In a letter to Herman Lewis of the Columbus County NAACP, SBOE General Counsel Paul Cox said the executive director...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 36-year-old man found safe, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man reported missing in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man had been missing since Dec. 1 when he was last seen near Coachman Lane outside of Surfside Beach. Editor’s note: Because the man has been found safe, all identifying information has been removed […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder

A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy