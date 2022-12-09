Read full article on original website
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Man Enraged After Demanding Open Marriage, Only for Wife to Get Dates
Photo byPhoto by Rana Sawalha on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are some marriages that truly can last a lifetime, with couples celebrating anniversaries of 60, 70, and even 80 years together.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Brittany Mahomes Details ‘First Day Of Chaos’ As Mom Of 2: They’re ‘Both Screaming’
Brittany Mahomes, 27, has her hands full with two kids at home: 2-week-old son Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III as well as her 21-month-old daughter Sterling Skye. The stunning blonde took to Twitter to share a glimpse into her hectic life with the two babies on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Today is my first day of chaos since having 2 kids,” she wrote along with a mind exploding emoji and another laughing-crying one. “Both screaming, both not wanting to nap,” she added in the relatable post.
