SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun rises up behind patchy areas of fog to start the week. But our foggy mornings are numbered with big changes coming this week. We’re tracking a cold front moving across the country this week. Severe storms will develop for the northern Gulf states while a massive blizzard hits the northern plains. Our temps stay mild through Wednesday, then what’s left of the front moves south across Florida Thursday. Afternoon and evening rain develop for the Suncoast, moving south with the front by Friday morning. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible Thursday, so a First Alert Heads Up for that. Then much cooler and drier air returns Friday and lingers for the weekend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO