Morning fog, afternoon sun, and big change coming next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog linger again for Sunday morning, only to burn off for the afternoon, again. Morning fog is a bit less likely, but still possible, to start the week. We’re tracking a powerful cold front for the end of the week. This front will bring severe thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states Tuesday and a major blizzard to the northern plains. In Florida the front will be weaker when it moves in Thursday. Showers and a thunderstorm will develop late Thursday. As the front continues to push south to Cuba on Friday, much cooler and drier air returns for next weekend.
Sides Battle Over Insurance Litigation Changes
TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers began moving quickly Monday to pass major property-insurance changes, with supporters saying the plan would stabilize the troubled system and critics saying it would hurt consumers. Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said lawmakers need to take action as homeowners across the state face large rate increases...
Morning fog potential Sunday, but big changes coming next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a few more days with areas of morning fog, followed by warm afternoons. But changes are coming by the end of the week. We’re tracking a massive storm over the country developing Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorms develop for the northern Gulf states and a big blizzard for the northern states. In Florida, we get the cold front with this storm Thursday and Friday. This front brings our first chance of December rain, mainly on Thursday. For Friday and the following weekend, much cooler and drier air returns. That means a crisp, “Florida Christmas” feel to our weather.
Some morning fog, Thursday rain, and a weekend chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun rises up behind patchy areas of fog to start the week. But our foggy mornings are numbered with big changes coming this week. We’re tracking a cold front moving across the country this week. Severe storms will develop for the northern Gulf states while a massive blizzard hits the northern plains. Our temps stay mild through Wednesday, then what’s left of the front moves south across Florida Thursday. Afternoon and evening rain develop for the Suncoast, moving south with the front by Friday morning. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible Thursday, so a First Alert Heads Up for that. Then much cooler and drier air returns Friday and lingers for the weekend.
