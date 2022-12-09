Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
High Point University
HPU Hosts a Night of Holiday Fun for the Community
HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 – High Point University students and community members with disabilities danced the night away at the annual ASPIRE Christmas Dance on Dec. 6. The student chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) at HPU co-hosted the special dance with the High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro neighborhood celebrates their tight-knit community with luminaries and Christmas carols
The Dunleath neighborhood does this every year. They said it's a way to help fund more community events all year round.
WXII 12
Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
Sunset Hills "Running of the Balls" 5K raises money to feed local families
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are few places in Greensboro more festive than the Sunset Hills neighborhood. Most nights, folks come out to enjoy the décor. But, for just one night, the lights mean a little bit more. As 4,000 people came dressed in their holiday best to hit...
WXII 12
The American Red Cross is encouraging people to make a fire safety plan this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter is the time of year when the risk of fires increases, and the American Red Cross says when there's a home fire, every second counts. "In most cases, you might only have about two minutes to escape," says Heather Frazee, the executive director for the Piedmont Triad American Red Cross.
Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
‘Steadfast for Samantha’: Prayer event for 8-year-old girl battling lung illness
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends alike are currently united under one phrase, “Steadfast for Samantha.” Samantha Kiger is an 8-year-old girl who despite her quiet demeanor, has a smile that can light up a room. However, Sam and her beautiful smile are currently in a battle, and now her loved ones are rallying […]
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Focusing On The Needy This Season
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is doing what it can to bring some holiday cheer to county residents now that Christmas is just around the corner. On Saturday, Dec. 10, for instance, department staff was in downtown High Point giving away a lot of food to those who need it.
‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
Mount Airy News
Paid firefighter program ‘a home run’
The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department was selected to add a paid member of staff onto its ranks after the Surry County board of commissioners approved a plan from the Surry County Fire Council to create a small number of paid firefighters to aid the volunteer fire stations across the county. (Photo: Jot-Um-Down VFD)
WXII 12
3 children dead following Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
What you should know before donating blood
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host a holiday blood drive. Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days. If you're a first-time donor, here...
aiexpress.io
Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners
There’s no query that residents of Guilford County and people throughout the North Carolina are consuming out extra now that pandemic fears have subsided. Actually, a brand new examine simply launched discovered that, within the final three months, North Carolinians have been consuming out 7 p.c greater than within the earlier quarter.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
My Fox 8
Know the signs of a strain, sprain or broken bones on this week’s House Call
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There are a lot of ways we can injure ourselves!. Dr. Michael Fitch, a doctor with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, sits down to talk about strains, sprains and broken bones and how to take care of them.
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
cbs17
25 kids enjoy holiday shopping with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to help make spirits bright this holiday season, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took to the aisles of Walmart to shop with a group of 25 kids. The dozens of children were selected to benefit from the program in...
Review: Black Violin is a must-see on tour
HENDERSON, N.C. — We exited the car in front of High Point Theater joining the rush of ticket holders eager for entertainment. I was excited about the show but more importantly, to witness the lasting impression it would have on my daughters. My youngest recently started violin lessons. My...
Shifting lands and homes: High Point neighbors deal with erosion from creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day earlier this year, the clouds had started to form, and the forecast called for showers late in the day and into the next day. The threat of a sizeable storm was coming, and Jerry and Elaine Huddy were a bit nervous. “I don’t like...
