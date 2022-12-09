ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU Hosts a Night of Holiday Fun for the Community

HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 – High Point University students and community members with disabilities danced the night away at the annual ASPIRE Christmas Dance on Dec. 6. The student chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) at HPU co-hosted the special dance with the High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Focusing On The Needy This Season

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is doing what it can to bring some holiday cheer to county residents now that Christmas is just around the corner. On Saturday, Dec. 10, for instance, department staff was in downtown High Point giving away a lot of food to those who need it.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Paid firefighter program ‘a home run’

The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department was selected to add a paid member of staff onto its ranks after the Surry County board of commissioners approved a plan from the Surry County Fire Council to create a small number of paid firefighters to aid the volunteer fire stations across the county. (Photo: Jot-Um-Down VFD)
WXII 12

3 children dead following Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What you should know before donating blood

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host a holiday blood drive. Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days. If you're a first-time donor, here...
GREENSBORO, NC
aiexpress.io

Chick-fil-A Is A-OK With North Carolina Diners

There’s no query that residents of Guilford County and people throughout the North Carolina are consuming out extra now that pandemic fears have subsided. Actually, a brand new examine simply launched discovered that, within the final three months, North Carolinians have been consuming out 7 p.c greater than within the earlier quarter.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WRAL News

Review: Black Violin is a must-see on tour

HENDERSON, N.C. — We exited the car in front of High Point Theater joining the rush of ticket holders eager for entertainment. I was excited about the show but more importantly, to witness the lasting impression it would have on my daughters. My youngest recently started violin lessons. My...
HIGH POINT, NC

