11 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Central, Sturgis and Stevens battle wrestling teams from eastern South Dakota

newscenter1.tv
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central girls fall to fifth ranked Pierre
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Central Cobblers faced a huge test on Saturday in girls basketball by hosting No. 5 Pierre. The Governors jumped out to an early lead in the first half and went on to beat the Cobblers, 62-35. Pierre improves to 2-0 on the...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Pierre boys and girls win the Rapid City Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The annual Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Summit Arena. The Pierre Governors swept the team titles. The Governors won the boys team title with 196 points and captured the girls team title with 223 points. For complete results, click...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Pierre leads the boys and girls divisions after day 1 of the RC Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Invitational Wrestling Tournament kicked off Friday at the Summit Arena. This year’s tournament features over 40 boys and girls teams from five different states. The Rapid City Invite wraps up on Saturday. Featured Highlights from Friday. Girls Wrestling. 126 pounds Olivia...
newscenter1.tv
Basketball Photos, Scores and Highlights: RC Central girls open the season with a win over Aberdeen Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central opened the girls basketball season on Friday by hosting the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. The game was close in the first half. But the Cobblers pulled away third quarter and went onto beat the Golden Eagles, 41-30. Rapid City Central will host...
kotatv.com
Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
The Monument in Rapid City prepares for busy months ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Monument in Rapid City is entering one of its busiest times of the year. With big events this month and next month, staff are preparing for thousands of people to walk through the doors. If you want to have a successful rodeo or...
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Looking back at the Legion Lake Fire
RAPID CITY S.D. – The Legion Lake fire started five years ago on December 11. You can find a more detailed breakdown of the Legion Lake Fire here.
newscenter1.tv
Name released in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 50-year-old Tony Dodd of Rapid City was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
KEVN
Heavy snow the next few days
Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday. Weather Balloon Launch. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST. The late evening news...
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users
Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Whether in the road or the air, Rapid City residents can expect the snow to impact travels
According to Marketing, Communications, and Air Service Development Manager for the Rapid City Regional Airport Megan Johnson, the best thing to do is to check your flight. “You can do that a couple of different ways. One is visiting our website. Another option is downloading the app that you’re flying with. Airlines apps like United, Delta, and so on– they will send you push notifications direct to your cell phone if there’s any changes to your flight status.”
newscenter1.tv
What is next for Rapid City’s Rowan Grace after “The Voice?”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rowan Grace is back in Rapid City after competing on The Voice, a national music competition. She spoke to NC1 on Thursday about what it’s like being back, and what she plans to do next. What’s been the biggest adjustment coming home?. What...
KEVN
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Meade County Monday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Subaru BRZ.
newscenter1.tv
Teddy bears rush the ice; Fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice for the Teddy Bear Toss at Rush Gives Back Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Once the puck passed the goalie and hit the net, the crowd erupted in cheers and cowbells rang with them. Soon after, hundreds, maybe even thousands, of stuffed animals started flying through the air the Rapid City Rush game Saturday night. This was all for...
newscenter1.tv
The Matthews Opera House needs your help to reunite Stuffy with their human
SPEARFISH, S.D. – Stuffy (the adorable stuffed raccoon) took to the Matthews Opera House’s Facebook page to post the following:. Hello Facebook. My name is Stuffy. I’m the one holding the marker. The other guy is my human who I lost in the week of chaos! I was left at the Matthews Opera House on Saturday when my human was meeting Santa! The staff here is very friendly and gave me the supplies to make a sign. Please help me find my human! I can’t imagine how scared they are…
