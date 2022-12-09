ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Hudson Valley Post

A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Yonkers

Police in Westchester County asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Dylan Rosa went missing on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Yonkers Police Department reported. He was last seen in the area of 105 Alta Ave. in Yonkers, police said. Authorities said Dylan is described as being 5-foot-7...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two stabbed in New Windsor

NEW WINDSOR – Two people suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at a residence on Copper Court in New Windsor in what authorities say was a domestic incident. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said. The situation remains under investigation by town police.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person reported to have jumped off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A person was reported to have jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Sunday. The emergency call to first responders came in at 5:10 a.m. with EMS units being dispatched to the Hudson River shortly thereafter. No other information was immediately available.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

