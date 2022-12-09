Read full article on original website
ID Released For Monroe Woman Found Dead In Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond
Police have identified a woman who was discovered deceased in an overturned vehicle in an area retention pond. Orange County resident Nicole Romero-Brown, age 45, from Monroe, was found around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the pond in Goshen. State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a...
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales
An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. On Saturday, December 10th,...
Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.The perso…
Hudson Valley Man Charged Accused Of Stabbing 2 Others During 'Chaotic Scene,' Police Say
A man from the area on probation was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man and a woman.The incident took place in Orange County around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in New Windsor.According to Chief Robert Doss, of the New Windsor Police, when officers responded to an apartment on Copper Court fo…
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Two Teens Nabbed For Carjacking, Beating Man In Region, Police Say
Two teens from the area, who are siblings, were charged with robbery after allegedly carjacking and beating a man who stopped to help a girl who flagged him down.The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in the town of Liberty.According to Trooper Steven Nevel…
ID Released For Man Hit, Killed By Metro-North Train In Hudson Valley
Officials have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the area.The incident occurred in Orange County ar 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. The man, identified as Anthony R. Brooks, a…
Emergency Crews in the Hudson Valley Save Man and Dog From Water
We would do just about anything to save our pets. For many, that means putting themselves in peril if it means rescuing their cat, dog, or whatever else they may own. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies across the Hudson Valley worked together to save not just an escaped dog, but the owner who had gone to try to rescue the pet.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Stony Point Woman Charged With Stabbing Mother To Death, Police Say
A Hudson Valley woman is being held without bail after allegedly stabbing her mother to death. The incident occurred in Rockland County around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, in Stony Point. Stony Point Police responded to a home at 431 Willow Grove Road for a report of a woman...
Police Search For Missing 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Yonkers
Police in Westchester County asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy. Dylan Rosa went missing on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Yonkers Police Department reported. He was last seen in the area of 105 Alta Ave. in Yonkers, police said. Authorities said Dylan is described as being 5-foot-7...
Man, 60, dies days after Brooklyn beating; suspect charged
A 60-year-old man died four days after he was pummeled to the sidewalk on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday as they charged a 52-year-old man in the killing.
This Hudson Valley City is on Santa’s Naughty List for 2022
Apparently some parts of the Hudson Valley have been very naughty this year. We can expect Santa to leave coal in the stockings of these cities this year. Honestly, might as well just just a meteorite lump of coal over these places. Honestly, I think more than quite a few...
Two stabbed in New Windsor
NEW WINDSOR – Two people suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at a residence on Copper Court in New Windsor in what authorities say was a domestic incident. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries, officials said. The situation remains under investigation by town police.
Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened
A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY. Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that...
Person reported to have jumped off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A person was reported to have jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Sunday. The emergency call to first responders came in at 5:10 a.m. with EMS units being dispatched to the Hudson River shortly thereafter. No other information was immediately available.
4 people shot outside NYCHA Mott Haven Houses in the Bronx, police say
A fourth victim, a 53-year-old apparently homeless man, walked himself into Lincoln Hospital. Police said he was shot four times.
