Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Events cancelled/postponed due to incoming storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
newyorkupstate.com
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
Schools on lockout for second time this week
Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.
Winter Storm Watch in effect
According to the National Weather Service, there is a Winter Storm Watch now in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.
Slushy snow for Syracuse, half a foot possible for Tug Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. — Slushy snow will make things slippery in Syracuse while the rest of the region will get a few inches, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Onondaga County and southern Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service. In the lower parts of the counties an inch of slushy snow and rain will hit, the weather service said. In higher points two to four inches are possible, weather officials said.
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
cnycentral.com
Wet snow showers continue tonight and seasonably cold weather continues for the week ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected wet snow blanketed central New York on Sunday with a few inches of accumulation. For the rest of tonight we still have some wet snow showers, freezing drizzle and a few rain showers moving through. The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo and Binghamton are continuing...
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Binghamton burglar sentenced to state prison
Today in Broome County Court, Frank Criscitello, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to three years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary.
Crews respond to house fire in downtown Elmira
UPDATE: Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were all able to exit the building safely. The home, which according to Elmira Fire Department (EFD), was built around 1900, sustained significant fire damage to the roof and third floor, as well as water damage to the rest of the building. According to […]
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
Chenango Forks man charged with Grand Larceny
On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
WKTV
Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
Assault conviction upheld, Binghamton man gets 10 years
After an appeal, The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the Assault in the First Degree convictions and 10-year prison sentence of Tyler DeCamp, 29, of Binghamton.
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
Comments / 0