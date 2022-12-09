ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Performance, Price, And Photos

They say the answer is always Miata. For the 2022 model year, that statement still holds its weight. For over 30 years, Mazda has been refining the Miata. Now the MX-5 has become Mazda's brand icon. A true representation of the enjoyment of driving. There has never been more value...
Houston Chronicle

Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup. The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can...
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Truth About Cars

Popular YouTuber Complains That Ford Lightning Winter Range Is Too Small

Hoovie's Garage, aka Tyler Hoover, is a popular YouTube influencer, and he's claiming he's "done" with his Ford F-150 Lightning, which he owns with a friend, because the range in the winter isn't good enough. He's later seen getting an appraisal in case he decides to trade the truck in,...
Truth About Cars

The Right Spec: 2023 GMC Canyon

It’s always entertaining to craft a Right Spec post for a machine which is freshly revamped for the upcoming model year, and GMC is pulling out all the stops for 2023 with its new Canyon. We ruminated on its brother, the Chevrolet Colorado, not too long ago – but there are some key differences between the siblings which weren’t present before the redesign.
Truth About Cars

Jeep Recalls Almost 63K Wrangler 4xes for Potential Loss of Power

Last week, we learned that the Jeep Compass and certain Ram trucks were under investigation for loss of power and other issues, which could lead to recalls of those vehicles. At the same time, the automaker issued a formal recall for the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a recent addition to its lineup. The SUV may experience an engine shutdown caused by the diagnostics system’s “reaction to faults caused by loss of communication.”
Truth About Cars

Porsche Announces New Matrix Lighting System

Matrix headlights didn’t become legal in the United States until early in 2022 after automakers and enthusiasts waited almost a decade for the NHTSA decision. Europeans have enjoyed the technology for years, and automakers have had time to refine their designs. We’re starting to see second-generation LED matrix lighting systems hit the market, including a new one from Porsche.
Truth About Cars

Ford Ramps Up F-150 Lightning Production With a Third Shift at Rouge

Ford announced the long-awaited F-150 Lightning electric pickup and immediately had a “line around the block,” so to speak, with people jumping at the chance to own one. Demand has grown to the point that Ford’s looking to add a third shift at its Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant cope.
DEARBORN, MI
Truth About Cars

Report: Rivian and Mercedes Cancel Joint Partnership

Rivian and Mercedes-Benz Vans signed a memorandum of understanding to create a new joint venture for building electric vans in September. But the deal seems to have fallen apart, with reports confirming that the EV startup has pulled the plug just a few months into the planned partnership. Though we...
Truth About Cars

Used Car of the Day: 1997 Land Rover Defender

If a left-hand-drive diesel Land Rover is your kind of thing, check out this listing. Coming to us from Miami, this 110 five-door 300tdi has a five-speed manual and appears to be in good enough condition to drive daily. The listing is a bit sparse, so you might have to...
Truth About Cars

Tesla Sued in Small Claims Court for False Advertising

Many, including the federal government, are concerned that Tesla’s claims of working with Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology aren’t entirely accurate. The automaker’s semi-autonomous feature is still in the beta testing stage, but it uses customers as test subjects, which doesn’t sit well with regulators. Customers are beginning to lose interest, too, especially when they’re told to pay more for features they thought already came with their car. One man sued Tesla in small claims court and won, but the most interesting part of the story is the precedent this could set for other owners.
WASHINGTON STATE

