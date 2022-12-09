Read full article on original website
Forget the F-150 Lightning and Hummer EV. Ford and GM's real battle is for electric delivery vans.
Ford and GM are going head to head in the pivot to electric vehicles, but the balance of their rivalry may hinge on the humble delivery van.
Top Speed
The First Electric Ford Mustang Coupe Is On The Way
It's been just under three years since U.S. auto giant Ford dared to break the taboo. The Mustang Mach-E was the brand's first four-door and all-electric SUV to hit the market. And as if this were not revolution enough, it was also to bear the name of the pony car par excellence. Initially viewed with skepticism by fans and the trade press alike, the Mustang Mach-E became one of the bestsellers in Ford's lineup, confirming the company's strategy for the future. Now there is first information about the second generation of the Mach-E, which could be supplemented 2026 for the first time by a coupe variant.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Team Completes Validation Drive
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September after years of anticipation and excitement, which is to be expected given the fact that V8-powered, manual transmission-equipped cars don’t exactly grow on trees these days. Though it looks similar to the outgoing S550 generation model, the 2024 Ford Mustang is far more than a simple refresh, with brand new versions of the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, though the former can no longer be pared with a manual transmission. 2024 also marks the debut of the high-performance Dark Horse variant, new packages, and a big motorsports push, but unfortunately, the new Mustang won’t be easy to tune, either. Now, as we await the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang in the U.S. next summer and Europe later next year, The Blue Oval has completed its validation drive of the latest pony car.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Body Shown In Spy Images And Video From Giga Texas
The Tesla Cybertruck has been a long time coming, and it still hasn't arrived. We also still know very little about the production version. However, this is typically how Tesla operates, and it seems the popular electric truck is really coming to market soon. Now, we have a video and multiple spy shots of the massive truck from Giga Texas.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV
Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
Ford unveiled a $1.7 million, track-only supercar with 800 horsepower — and it's only making 67 of them
The latest generation of Ford's GT supercar is going out with a bang. The super-fast, super-expensive GT Mk IV goes on sale in 2023.
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
CAR AND DRIVER
GM's First EV Stations Installed in Dealer Community Charging Program
Last year, GM announced plans to install up to 40,000 Level 2 charging stations for any and all EVs in underserved communities across the U.S. and Canada. This week, the automaker said the first stations had been installed in Wisconsin and Michigan and that many more are on the way.
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
