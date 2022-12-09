Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
After sterling performance against Wake Forest, LSU forward KJ Williams nabs SEC honor
KJ Williams' season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon earned LSU's senior forward the Southeastern Conference player of the week honor. Williams was nearly unstoppable from all areas of the court, including from beyond the 3-point arc, in leading LSU to a...
247Sports
2023 commit Tyree Adams ready to get to work at LSU
Looking at the plan for the four-star tackle prospect, how he fits into the youth movement expected to take place in this offensive line in 2023.
NOLA.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List
Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
postsouth.com
After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future
NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016. Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win. Lutcher quarterback D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led...
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: Why John Curtis could do it again. Plus, more about St. Charles, Destrehan and Brother Martin.
John Curtis could be well-positioned to repeat as state champions next season. The Patriots won a state title with a junior class of players who accounted for much of the statistical production on offense, defense and special teams in a 23-0 victory against Brother Martin at the Caesars Superdome. Quarterback...
brproud.com
Simoneaux to coach for Central High, Catholic High starts search for new football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High’s searching for a new head football coach as David Simoneaux steps down, the school announced Monday. Principal Lisa Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons in a statement:. “We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament
Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition. Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.
NOLA.com
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
NOLA.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage
The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
dallasexpress.com
Three SU Students Die Changing Flat Tire
Three members of the Southern University marching band, the “Human Jukebox,” were killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area of Louisiana, according to Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace, who confirmed to members of the media that three people had died in the collision.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
