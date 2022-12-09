ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

Fortis Files Plans for 166 Apartment on Long-Vacant Lot in Arlington

Fortis, a Washington, D.C.-based developer, is looking to build a 166-unit development at 2025 Fairfax Drive at a long-vacant lot in Arlington, Va. In October of 2011, the Arlington County Board approved a proposal to build a 12-story, 104-unit development on the property, which sits at Fairfax Drive and North Courthouse Road, but the project sat dormant for more than a decade. Then in February of this year, Fortis filed plans for a 112-unit development at the site.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg to Temporarily Close on December 13

Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will be temporarily closing next week to complete renovations at the gym. Signage on the front door reads, “We are working on an upgraded club! We temporarily close on 12/13 at 9pm and plan to re-open tentatively on 12/30. Further communication will be posted!” The Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center briefly closed for renovations back in November.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
vivareston.com

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Debuts its first Virginia restaurant in Falls Church

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is debuting its first Virginia restaurant in Falls Church, Va. at 1208-D W Broad St. with a grand opening on Sept. 22, 2022. Its healthy, gluten-free, build-your-own ‘Bol’ concept of greens, grains and proteins is a signature item for the restaurant, while providing a fast, casual dining experience, and providing corporate and special event catering service as well. It’s noted for its global flavors of special spice blends, sauces, and menu items like forbidden black rice, spicy Thai shrimp, cilantro pesto noodles and balsamic mushrooms. On Sept. 22st, the first 100 guests on grand opening day will receive a free Bol each month for one year through the BolayGo App. During Bolay VIP Week, starting Sept. 22, guests will receive a free Bol when they redeem their registration ticket at the cash register. Customers can register for VIP Week, by going to Bolay’s website at https://www.bolay.com/locations/falls-church-va.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location

Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington

In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WASHINGTON, DC
Journeyswithsteve

Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List

Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
luxury-houses.net

A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD

The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, MD
DCist

Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections

Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man hit by train at the Anacostia Metro station

WASHINGTON — A man was hit by a train at the Anacostia Metro station on Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. WMATA officials were first alerted about the delays around 7:40 a.m. The incident caused Green Line trains to temporarily suspend service between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard, WMATA officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy