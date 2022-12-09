Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
Commercial Observer
Fortis Files Plans for 166 Apartment on Long-Vacant Lot in Arlington
Fortis, a Washington, D.C.-based developer, is looking to build a 166-unit development at 2025 Fairfax Drive at a long-vacant lot in Arlington, Va. In October of 2011, the Arlington County Board approved a proposal to build a 12-story, 104-unit development on the property, which sits at Fairfax Drive and North Courthouse Road, but the project sat dormant for more than a decade. Then in February of this year, Fortis filed plans for a 112-unit development at the site.
mocoshow.com
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg to Temporarily Close on December 13
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg will be temporarily closing next week to complete renovations at the gym. Signage on the front door reads, “We are working on an upgraded club! We temporarily close on 12/13 at 9pm and plan to re-open tentatively on 12/30. Further communication will be posted!” The Planet Fitness at 13031 Wisteria Dr in the Germantown Plaza shopping center briefly closed for renovations back in November.
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
vivareston.com
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Debuts its first Virginia restaurant in Falls Church
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is debuting its first Virginia restaurant in Falls Church, Va. at 1208-D W Broad St. with a grand opening on Sept. 22, 2022. Its healthy, gluten-free, build-your-own ‘Bol’ concept of greens, grains and proteins is a signature item for the restaurant, while providing a fast, casual dining experience, and providing corporate and special event catering service as well. It’s noted for its global flavors of special spice blends, sauces, and menu items like forbidden black rice, spicy Thai shrimp, cilantro pesto noodles and balsamic mushrooms. On Sept. 22st, the first 100 guests on grand opening day will receive a free Bol each month for one year through the BolayGo App. During Bolay VIP Week, starting Sept. 22, guests will receive a free Bol when they redeem their registration ticket at the cash register. Customers can register for VIP Week, by going to Bolay’s website at https://www.bolay.com/locations/falls-church-va.
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym Closes Layhill Center Location
Gold’s Gym closed its Layhill Center location in Silver Spring earlier this month, according to a representative from one of its Rockville locations. We were told the decision was made to not renew the lease at 14348 Layhill Rd. Gold’s Gym has other Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington
In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
mocoshow.com
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays
The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List
Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
luxury-houses.net
A Scenic Private Drive Greets You to this $2.85M Custom Stone Manor in Phoenix, MD
The Estate in Phoenix is a luxurious home masterfully redesigned to feature an impressive and gorgeous beauty now available for sale. This home located at 13916 Green Branch Dr, Phoenix, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charlie Hatter (202 744-0948), Heather Riley (410 490-7019) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (410 525-5435) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Phoenix.
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
Man hit by train at the Anacostia Metro station
WASHINGTON — A man was hit by a train at the Anacostia Metro station on Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. WMATA officials were first alerted about the delays around 7:40 a.m. The incident caused Green Line trains to temporarily suspend service between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard, WMATA officials said.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Eat This, Not That: Charm Thai Is the Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. Last month, food & health website Eat This, Not That published a list of the best Thai restaurants in every state based on Yelp reviews:. We’ve created a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused...
Some Maryland Teachers to Get $1,000 Payments: Which County Got Identified?
One specific county in Maryland has a new $1,000 payment for teachers. The appreciation bonus will be out in their paychecks before the holidays. The money will come as a surprise to many of the recipients to say "thank you" for your service.
