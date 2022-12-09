ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SJmD_0jdEkjU400

If KC's newest defensive lineman plays, can he help improve Steve Spagnuolo's defense?

Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch.

Entering Sunday's play and Kansas City's afternoon matchup against the Denver Broncos on the road, the Chiefs rank 25th in Football Outsiders ' Defensive DVOA . The team is 16th in rush EPA (-0.059) and 21st in dropback EPA (0.082) since its Week 8 bye . In Week 13's outing at Paycor Stadium with the feisty Cincinnati Bengals on the other side of the field, Joe Burrow shredded the Chiefs over the middle of the field and Samaje Perine toted the ball 21 times for 106 yards.

A combination of pedestrian run defense in critical situations, poor tackling in all areas and an overall lack of consistency have cost Kansas City in recent weeks. Don't let the club's 9-3 record fool you — Cincinnati and other AFC playoff hopefuls will take advantage of being able to knock defensive linemen off their blocks at the line of scrimmage and attack at the second level. Things need to improve.

On a smaller scale, could newly-signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams be a possible part of the solution? Spagnuolo was asked about that on Thursday.

“Brandon brings a lot of energy. Him and (Defensive Line Coach) Joe (Cullen) know each other really well from their Baltimore years. I was actually with Brandon his rookie year in Baltimore, so I knew him as a rookie. They change quite a bit from their first year in the league to (now) and that’s interesting. I’ve had other guys that I’ve had young and then years go by and then I’m with them again and they’re just different people. But listen, he’s a big, strong guy. We’ll see where we’re at. I mean it’s only been two days. Yesterday we didn’t even have helmets on. So, it’s going to take a little while to kind of sift through.”

Williams, 33 years old, hasn't played a single snap for an NFL team this year due to sitting out and waiting patiently for the right opportunity to come to him. That opportunity was evidently joining the Chiefs, and the longtime Baltimore Ravens standout did so less than two weeks ago with the intent of being promoted to the active roster in due time. With Taylor Stallworth being waived and now moving on to the Houston Texans, that allowed Kansas City to bump Williams up on Thursday.

In six games this year, Stallworth was on the field for 14% of the Chiefs' available defensive snaps. He failed to make much of an impact, though, recording just four tackles with no quarterback hits and an alarmingly low Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade of 29.5 . Although Williams saw his grade slip from 2020 to 2021 (70.3 to 49.1), Kansas City is banking on him rebounding and showing that he still has something left in the tank after some time off.

There's good reason to expect that Williams will absorb some of Stallworth's snaps, but could he also cut into Derrick Nnadi's if he flashes? Nnadi, who was re-signed on a one-year deal during the offseason, is having the worst year of his career. His 36.3 PFF defense grade and 34.5 run defense grade are eyesores for the Chiefs' defense and on tape, he's clearly struggling. Nnadi has logged a snap share of less than 30% in three of the last four games, so Kansas City could slowly continue to phase him out a bit if Williams shows something on the field.

Atop the defensive line, Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders have been the two most impressive Chiefs. Outside of them, Mike Danna has done an admirable job when kicked inside from his traditional defensive end alignment but remains limited. The duo of Nnadi and Stallworth wasn't cutting it, either, and Danny Shelton hasn't made any impact due to being on the practice squad. Top to bottom, Spagnuolo needs more out of his players.

The fact that Kansas City signed and promoted Williams so quickly may indicate that there are decent plans in store for him. He has a ton to prove and is coming off an underwhelming 2021 campaign, but a motivated veteran pickup playing a role for the Chiefs' during the final stretch of the season is a storyline the team is all too familiar with. It remains to be seen what will amount of Williams's tenure, but the preliminary groundwork is there for at least some level of impact.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday

The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive excellent news overnight

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs likely went to bed last night not knowing if one of their best players would play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Luckily for them, they got some excellent news overnight that should make everyone stop worrying. Left guard Joe Thuney has missed the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary

Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ coach gives update on new weapon heading into Broncos matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs recently picked up a new weapon for their defense, and he could be on display this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad, then he was elevated to the 53-man roster just a few days before the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy