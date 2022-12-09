AEW World Champion has not been shy about stating he may leave AEW in 2024 with the AEW World Championship, thus beginning the "Bidding War of 2024" as MJF has said. The character MJF portrays on-screen is one that he also has been known to be backstage as well, with him not showing up in AEW for nearly three months following his spin on "the pipebomb promo." This promo took place on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing on "Dynamite," which ended with MJF, on-screen, yelling at AEW CEO Tony Khan to fire him, into the microphone.

9 HOURS AGO