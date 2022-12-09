Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On MJF's Contract Coming Up In 2024
AEW World Champion has not been shy about stating he may leave AEW in 2024 with the AEW World Championship, thus beginning the "Bidding War of 2024" as MJF has said. The character MJF portrays on-screen is one that he also has been known to be backstage as well, with him not showing up in AEW for nearly three months following his spin on "the pipebomb promo." This promo took place on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing on "Dynamite," which ended with MJF, on-screen, yelling at AEW CEO Tony Khan to fire him, into the microphone.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Explains How His Return To WWE NXT Came About
After losing the WWE Intercontinental Championship on "WWE SmackDown" in August 2021, Apollo Crews saw a drastic dip in his primetime television outings. The "Nigerian Prince" would soon be moved over to "WWE Raw" during the WWE Draft, racking up sporadic appearances, but found himself mostly on the red brand's secondary, streamed show of "Main Event" until May.
wrestlinginc.com
Cathy Kelley Explains WWE Exit
From top to bottom, there have been a ton of changes in WWE this year. One area that received a fairly large shake-up is the broadcast team. Back in October 2022, all three shows and Premium Live Events saw a return to a two-man commentary team after the departure of Jimmy Smith from "Raw" and Pat McAfee's temporary sabbatical from "Smackdown" in order to work with ESPN.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Trent Seven Spotted At ROH Final Battle
Former WWE "NXT UK" Tag Team Champion Trent Seven appeared on the most recent episode of "AEW Rampage" as the unannounced challenger for Orange Cassidy's AEW All-Atlantic Championship. However, it appears that his time with AEW and its sister company, ROH, is only just beginning. At tonight's ROH Final Battle...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (12/12) - Number One Contenders Matches, Candice LeRae Vs. IYO SKY And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on December 12, 2022, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!. Damage CTRL's Bayley will be squaring off with Alexa Bliss to determine who the new number one contender will be for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. Bayley defeated Asuka and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley last week to secure her spot in the match, while Bliss managed to score a win over "The Man" Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross. Both women have a storied history with Belair, as Bayley had a long term rivalry with her that spanned the course of several months, and Bliss has aligned herself with Belair and Asuka over the course of the past few weeks. Which woman will come out on top?
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star
There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.
