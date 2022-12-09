ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Selfies With North As Source Says Reality Star Is Hopeful Co-Parenting With Kanye West Will Become 'Easier'

Things are looking up for Kim Kardashian. After months of struggling to finalize her divorce from Kanye West, the stars sealed the deal on Tuesday, November 29, and a source claims the rapper has quieted down since his days of causing public chaos.The exes appear to be on better terms as well, as after the Grammy winner, 45, took 9-year-old North West shopping, the reality star shared a few selfies with her eldest daughter.North flashed a smile in the first snap while her famous mom, 42, showed off her best kissy face, which the tot mimicked in another photo. Kardashian...
RadarOnline

Billionaire Kim Kardashian Looks Tense For Family Meeting Hours Before Scoring $200k Per Month From Ex Kanye West

Not even $200k a month can make Kim Kardashian happy. The 42-year-old billionaire looked stressed, stepping out hours before settling her divorce from Kanye West.In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the Skims founder appeared tense when arriving at her brother-in-law Travis Barker's DTA Records Studio in Calabasas, California, to meet her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian for a rumored family meeting on Monday, hours before her divorce settlement was made public.Kim kept it casual for the outing, wearing her blonde hair slick back in a low bun. Sporting gray sweats with a matching sweatshirt, The Kardashians star...
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”

Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
RadarOnline

Taking A Stand: Kanye West COVERS UP Balenciaga Logo As Kim Kardashian Sticks By Brand After Teddy Bear Controversy

Talk about making a statement. Kanye West put his words into action when he stepped out in his beloved Balenciaga boots, covering up the logo in wake of the fashion brand's controversial ad campaigns involving kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Grammy winner-turned-two-time presidential hopeful was spotted stomping around Los Angeles on Sunday in a US flag-inspired puffer jacket and the designer rainboots with an at-home alteration.In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, instead of Balenciaga spelled out on the side, the Donda rapper covered up the logo with black tape and a message reading, "Ye24," a nod to his announcement of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On

What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild

It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing chihuahua in backyard of Los Angeles home

P-22, the most famous mountain lion of Los Angeles, has been captured by wildlife officials so they can examine the animal after it killed a pet chihuahua in Hollywood Hills.The big cat made the sprawling Griffith Park its home for more than a decade and was often recorded on security cameras wandering across the freeways and residential areas of LA.The animal is estimated to be the oldest South California cougar, currently at the age of 12, and was wanted by authorities following recent changes in his behaviour, which they said could be “signs of distress”.The animal was in stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
