Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Cookies With Santa’ Saturday In Texarkana
Bring the kids to have cookies with Santa on Saturday from 11 am until 2 pm in Texarkana. Your kids can have cookies with Santa on Saturday at Dot's Ace Hardware in Texarkana. This is what Dot's Ace Hardware had to say about this upcoming event for the kids:. The.
Southwest Pro Wrestling Kicks Off 2023 In Texarkana Arkansas, January 14
Wrestling fans get ready, professional wrestling returns to Texarkana, Arkansas in the new year. Texarkana Parks and Recreation present live Southwest Pro Wrestling "Total Chaos" at the Texarkana Recreation Center at #1 Legion Drive in Texarkana, Arkansas. There will be at least six big matches including a ladies' match and...
Stay Up to Date With Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Long Celebration
Get ready Texarkana to celebrate our town's Sesquicentennial next year. The Sesquicentennial Committee, also known as TXK150, is in the process of making a calendar and website that will keep everyone informed of the TXK150 events that are being planned throughout the year. The TXK150 website will partner up with...
Have Breakfast With Santa And Help A Great Texarkana Organization
Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness will have "Breakfast with Santa" on Saturday, December 17 from 8 am until 10 am at Longhorn Steakhouse in Texarkana. This is what the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness group had t say about this Saturday's event:. Pancake breakfast with breakfast meat and juice. Santa will be...
Our ‘Salute to Service’ Features Two Of The Best From The Ark-La-Tex
Townsquare Media - Texarkana is proud to feature two of our Nation's finest, in service to their country and fellow man, one from Magnolia, Arkansas, and the other from right here in Texarkana, Texas. Army Sgt. Jane Waller - Magnolia, Arkansas. Our first salute goes out to U.S. Army Sgt....
10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
Announcing The 2023 Bridal Fair, Get Your Tickets Now
If you are planning a wedding next year, thinking about the possibility of a wedding or you just love weddings, then it's time to get your tickets for the 2023 Bridal Fair. The 2023 Bridal fair is presented by Dots Rentals and Sales and will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek.
Enjoy Holiday Music at ‘Christmas at The Perot’ Sunday December 11
It's that time of year when you want to listen to all your favorite Christmas songs. Get ready for a Texarkana tradition this Sunday afternoon at the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. You will hear your favorites performed by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Philip Mann and...
Miller County Officers of the Year Announced at Awards Luncheon
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center. According to a press release, Rutledge honored Texarkana Police Department Sergeant Kyle Caudle and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Corporal Jay Thomas as the Miller County Officers of the Year.
Parade, Shopping, Trains and Fun Downtown Texarkana Tonight Monday Dec 5
Get ready because it’s official, Christmas in Texarkana kicks off this evening Monday, December 5. There is a lot going on from a Christmas Market to a Christmas parade to trains. Christmas Market. Enjoy all the fun at the Christmas Market from 5 PM. to 7 PM at the...
Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef
We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
Another Great Company is Moving It’s Headquarters to Texarkana
Here's some fantastic news for the Texarkana area. As our town grows word is getting around that it's a pretty great place to live and work. It was recently announced that another big company will be moving its headquarters to TexAmericas Center. EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) is the newest Corporate...
CASA Texarkana Has An Awesome Fundraiser Friday
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a fundraiser at Panda Express in Texarkana on Friday. The fundraiser will be at the newly opened Panda Express at 3200 St. Michael Drive. You can visit Pand Express on Friday from 10:30 am until 9:30 pm to participate. This is what CASA Texarkana had to say about this upcoming fundraiser:
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?
When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Painting With Millie the Roo at Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park
Christmas has come to the ranch! Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park is having a painting party with Millie the Kangaroo this Saturday. December 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Jefferson, Texas. It's called "Painting With Millie," it's a girls painting party where you can enjoy the wild...
Texarkana Arkansas Seach For Possible Suspect in Second Shooting Over The Weekend
A second shooting occurred on Sunday, December 4 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of 24th Street around 3:28 PM in the afternoon. The call was about a teenager being shot. The victim was 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital and unfortunately died from his wounds.
Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17
Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and outside the historic Perot Theatre. There will be an ice skating rink set up right in front of the Perot Theatre. The Skating Rink will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM and will cost $5 per skater.
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0