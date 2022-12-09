Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on December 12, 2022, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!. Damage CTRL's Bayley will be squaring off with Alexa Bliss to determine who the new number one contender will be for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. Bayley defeated Asuka and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley last week to secure her spot in the match, while Bliss managed to score a win over "The Man" Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross. Both women have a storied history with Belair, as Bayley had a long term rivalry with her that spanned the course of several months, and Bliss has aligned herself with Belair and Asuka over the course of the past few weeks. Which woman will come out on top?

