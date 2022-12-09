Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Guillermo del Toro puts unique spin on beloved children’s story in new stop-motion animated ‘Pinocchio’
Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?. Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio. Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”
thedigitalfix.com
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
Finn Wolfhard Raves Over Working With ‘Pinocchio’ Director Guillermo Del Toro: ‘It Was Incredible’ (Exclusive)
Finn Wolfhard steps into the world of director Guillermo del Toro as the voice of Candlewick in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s version of Pinocchio, which will be available on Netflix on December 9. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about his experience working alongside one of Hollywood’s best directors behind hits like The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and more.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Gets Sendoff At New York’s Museum Of Modern Art Before Netflix Premiere And Exhibition Opening
Capping a 15-year process to reach the screen, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on Friday after a limited theatrical run. The writer/producer/director appeared with co-director Mark Gustafson, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and others in the cast and crew Tuesday night at the film’s New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art. In addition to the film, which world premiered in October at the BFI London Film Festival, the event offered an early look at Crafting Pinocchio, an exhibition scheduled to open Sunday at MoMA and remain on view through next April. “We wanted to push the boundaries of stop-motion,”...
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Chloe Sevigny lead MoMA tribute to filmmaker Guillermo del Toro
Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Chloë Sevigny were among the A-listers celebrating the career of The Shape Of Water director Guillermo del Toro at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
‘The Woman King’s’ Viola Davis Set For Chairman’s Award At Palm Springs Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: The Woman King Just got promoted to Chairman. The Palm Springs International Film Awards has selected Viola Davis as the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for The Woman King. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16, 2023. The World Premiere of Paramount’s comedy 80 For Brady was named earlier this week as opening night film on January 6. “Whether as an actress or producer, Viola Davis brings powerful stories to the screen. In The...
ComicBook
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno
EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
NYLON
The 2023 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here
After a years long scandal, the Golden Globe Awards are re-emerging — and with some good taste, at least according to the list of nominations that were announced today. NBC declined to air the awards show earlier this year in the midst of an entertainment industry boycott after it was uncovered that The Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct. Now, the association is trying to do better; they’ve banned the practice of accepting gifts, started a hotline to report anything suspicious, and inducted more people of color into their membership ranks.
NYLON
Chloë Sevigny’s Holiday Glam & More Party Photos You Missed
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
Effective tonight, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn have officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story. However, a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. Meanwhile, we hear with sources familiar to the scene, that Gunn and Safran are in...
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Netflix Series Was Shot in Bucharest, Romania
'Wednesday' takes place in a fictional version of Jericho, Vermont, but the series was shot thousands of miles away in Bucharest, Romania.
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
