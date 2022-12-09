Read full article on original website
Related
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
theScore
France advances to World Cup semis after Kane skies late penalty for England
Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 10, 2022 (AFP) - Olivier Giroud scored the winner while Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for...
Report: Chelsea Interested In World Cup Star Nahuel Molina
Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Nahuel Molina.
Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England
The AC Milan striker has headed France into a 2-1 lead against England.
Kane sends penalty, England’s World Cup hopes, over the bar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Late in the match and with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot, Harry Kane stood ready, concentrated, eyeing the goal and his teammate from Tottenham in front of it. He started his run, he kicked the ball, and he missed — badly....
Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry
The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began Saturday.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training
Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
What has been the longest gap between a player's international debuts?
And is Ishan Kishan the youngest and fastest to score a double-hundred in an ODI?
Smith hopes to 'get into a nice groove' for South Africa Tests
South Africa have caused him more trouble than any other of his regular Test opponents
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go notes: Real Madrid set to swoop for Brazilian teenager Endrick
Real Madrid are already looking into the future. In the coming days, likely by the end of December, the European champions will complete the deal for the Brazilian gem Endrick, born in July 2006 and considered one of the best talents in the world. Endrick plays for Palmeiras, where he is a center striker and already has two records collected in the last two months. He is the youngest scorer in the history of Brasileirao and the youngest scorer in the history of Palmeiras.
theScore
Giroud gets his moment in the sun after years of selfless service to France
A lot of people doubted Olivier Giroud. One of the first coaches he encountered in professional football told him he'd never make it. Raymond Domenech, who coached France's national team from 2004-10, said the country would never fall for a "big guy" like the 6-foot-4 striker. Fans booed him in a Euro 2016 tuneup match against Cameroon, and L'Equipe released a full-blown documentary in 2017 about France's "unloved" international.
KSAT 12
Police raid more EU Parliament offices in corruption probe
BRUSSELS – Belgian police conducted more raids at European Parliament offices Monday as the legislature's president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc's top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body. Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf country...
China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — With dozens of African leaders descending on Washington this week, the Biden administration is offering a not-so-subtle pitch in its economic competition with China on the continent: The U.S. offers a better option to African partners. Ahead of Tuesday’s start of the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit,...
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos
Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...
Peru’s Castillo calls new president a ‘usurper’ as protest death toll reaches seven
Ousted president calls successor Dina Boluarte the ‘snot and slobber of the coup-mongering right’ in a letter written behind bars
Comments / 0