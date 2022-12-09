ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight

Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
theScore

France advances to World Cup semis after Kane skies late penalty for England

Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 10, 2022 (AFP) - Olivier Giroud scored the winner while Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for...
The Guardian

Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry

The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
The Associated Press

Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began Saturday.
SB Nation

Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training

Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
CBS Sports

Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go notes: Real Madrid set to swoop for Brazilian teenager Endrick

Real Madrid are already looking into the future. In the coming days, likely by the end of December, the European champions will complete the deal for the Brazilian gem Endrick, born in July 2006 and considered one of the best talents in the world. Endrick plays for Palmeiras, where he is a center striker and already has two records collected in the last two months. He is the youngest scorer in the history of Brasileirao and the youngest scorer in the history of Palmeiras.
theScore

Giroud gets his moment in the sun after years of selfless service to France

A lot of people doubted Olivier Giroud. One of the first coaches he encountered in professional football told him he'd never make it. Raymond Domenech, who coached France's national team from 2004-10, said the country would never fall for a "big guy" like the 6-foot-4 striker. Fans booed him in a Euro 2016 tuneup match against Cameroon, and L'Equipe released a full-blown documentary in 2017 about France's "unloved" international.
KSAT 12

Police raid more EU Parliament offices in corruption probe

BRUSSELS – Belgian police conducted more raids at European Parliament offices Monday as the legislature's president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc's top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body. Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf country...
The Associated Press

China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — With dozens of African leaders descending on Washington this week, the Biden administration is offering a not-so-subtle pitch in its economic competition with China on the continent: The U.S. offers a better option to African partners. Ahead of Tuesday’s start of the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit,...
BBC

Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos

Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...

