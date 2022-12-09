Read full article on original website
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
Straylight - Official Announcement Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Straylight is a sci-fi adventure that will have players racing through 24 handcrafted levels as fast as your and your grappling hooks will take you. You aim at points of interest in each level to keep you momentum going as you rocket towards them. It's all about speed, and you can even race ghosts of your friends or other players. Straylight will be released on January 31, 2023.
TechRadar
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay reveal trailer is bloody as hell
At long last, we've finally got a proper look at Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 with an uncompromising gameplay reveal trailer worthy of the Emperor himself. What immediately stands out about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is just how visceral the title uses the technological advancements between console generations. That's because the first game initially dropped over a decade ago, so the violence is truly splendid here.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Polygon
New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy
Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
IGN
Cloud Climber
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Cloud Climber side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
IGN
My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life - Official Announcement Trailer
My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life is an anime visual novel filled with romance and summer vibes. Kyoko's life has turned to hell. Every day she comes home and doesn't know how to escape her thoughts. She feels so bad that she starts to think about suicide. But one day she finds a notebook at home, scribbled in the hand of a man close to her. My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life is available to be Wishlisted now.
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Season of the Seraph Trailer
Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph will be available starting today, December 6, 2022, through February 28, 2023. Watch the thrilling trailer for Season of the Seraph, featuring new seasonal activities, weekly missions that culminate to the discovery of a new Exotic weapon, a brand-new dungeon, some PvP updates, and more. A Ubisoft collaboration brings in-game ornaments to players who can now dress as iconic assassins in Destiny 2. Additionally, annual events such as The Dawning and Moments of Triumph are also back this Season for Guardians to celebrate the holidays.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer. This story is developing... The Lords of the Fallen was revealed earlier...
IGN
Bunker Break-In: How to Get The Rocket Launcher
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Bunker Break-In mission, including how to find the quest giver and get the Rocket Launcher weapon for your train. This is a weapon mission you'll have to complete to unlock the Rocket Launcher. If you're looking for other weapon missions, check out our weapon mission hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
IGN
The Southern Wilds - Hel-Tear 1
Located in Vanaheim's The Southern Wilds, this Hel-Tear does not become available until you've completed the Reunion main quest. Once you've completed the Reunion quest, head to the Mystic Gateway at the Southern end of this region, then head North. You'll spot it along the right-hand side as you walk along the path.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
IGN
WoW Upcoming Patch Details Dec 13
It is only natural that with the new Dragonflight Expansion to World of Warcraft and the addition of the Dracthyr Evoker race/class combination, some balance changes are right around the corner. World of Warcraft's newest patch, releasing on December 13, 2022, promises some major class tuning, most notably an overall...
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
