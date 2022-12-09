Read full article on original website
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
IGN
Dead Space: Rewriting and Improving the Story of a Horror Classic - IGN First
The original Dead Space is a video games classic, and a horror story fondly remembered by many. The tale of one engineer fighting to survive within the gloomy, corpse-filled corridors of a dead mining ship left a lasting impression, and so when it came to the remake developer EA Motive has been careful in how it approached the narrative.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
IGN
Cloud Climber
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Cloud Climber side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
The Plains - Yggdrasil Rift 3
This Yggdrasil Rift is located on the small Southern island that separates the East and West halves of The Plains. The island can be identified by its dock flag and two columns but the only way to access it is to complete the Return of the River Favor in The Jungle, which turns the canyon into a river.
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
ComicBook
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update Revealed Ahead of Imminent Release
GTA Online's next major update, Los Santos Drug Wars, has been revealed. GTA Online is entering its 10th year on the market after launching in October 2013 on Xbox 360 and PS3. Somehow, it has managed to be so successful that it has sustained itself over the course of several console generations. The open-world crime game allows players to build an empire for themselves with the help of their friends, fill a garage with decked-out luxury sports cars, and commit incredibly absurd and chaotic acts. It's a very fun playground and one that will likely continue to find success until the release of the next Grand Theft Auto game.
IGN
Reunion Changes to the PSP Crisis Core
The Reunion remake of Crisis Core, released in 2022, features a great number of changes to the 2007 original on PSP. This page documents the notable changes we've noticed thus far. General & New Features. This section covers the brand new features added to the game, as well as more...
IGN
Side Missions
How do you build equipment? Well, the answer is you're going to need scrap metal. A LOT of scrap metal. There are a lot of ways to find scrap throughout the world of Choo Choo Charles but the easiest way is by completing optional side missions. These NPC encounters will see you team with the residents of the island to help them complete odd jobs or other tasks in exchange for scrap.
IGN
Lake of Nine - Draugr Hole 1
This Draugr Hole is found in the North-Eastern area of the Lake of Nine. Look for the large rock arch: it’ll be underneath it near a Red Coffin.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are all making the same joke about two missing characters
A classic Vader meme is doing the rounds
IGN
Alma the Student
Pokemon: Banette (Lv. 37), Glaceon (Lv. 37) Located southwest of the Glaseado Mountain Watchtower on a mountain near a rock.
IGN
How to use Dragon Attacks
If you’re wondering how to use Dragon Attacks in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re likely not alone. The game, despite being a charmfest from start to finish, doesn’t do a great job of explaining a lot of its mechanics, which is why it’s worth brushing up on things like our tips and tricks, finding out how to befriend monsters, and probably keeping an eye on our walkthrough too.
IGN
Sindris House - Huldra Project 9
One of a few Relics that can only be purchased after completing the Main Story, simply return to the Dwarven Shop during Post Game exploration. You'll be able to purchase a modified version of the contraption Brok and Sindri used to create the Mystic Gateway realm travel to use Mimir as a bi-frost attack!
IGN
Cabbie Oriol
Pokemon: Corvisquire (Lv. 20), Squawkabilly (Lv. 20) Located north of the Leaking Tower of Paldea Fast Travel point.
IGN
Armored Core 6 Won't Be a Soulslike - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s daily fix we cover the exclusive interview we got with the FromSoftware devs about whether Armored Core 6 will be more soulsborne this time around. With the critical and commercial success of Elden Ring, and the continued popularity of soulsborne titles, it woudn't be surprising if Hidetaka Miyazaki and Co. went that route for the new Armored Core. However, FromSoftware is sticking to that series' roots and empahsizing aggressive third-person action over the punishing methodical gameplay of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Phil Spencer is continuing his defense of Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, this time commenting on Sony's continued block of the deal. And we have a new best-selling title of 2022: Modern Warfare 2 has officially outsold Elden Ring in North America.
