GTA Online's next major update, Los Santos Drug Wars, has been revealed. GTA Online is entering its 10th year on the market after launching in October 2013 on Xbox 360 and PS3. Somehow, it has managed to be so successful that it has sustained itself over the course of several console generations. The open-world crime game allows players to build an empire for themselves with the help of their friends, fill a garage with decked-out luxury sports cars, and commit incredibly absurd and chaotic acts. It's a very fun playground and one that will likely continue to find success until the release of the next Grand Theft Auto game.

4 DAYS AGO