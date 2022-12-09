Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Russia Rejects Zelenskiy Call for Troop Pullout, Saying Ukraine Must Accept 'Realities'
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects" - annexations...
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
'Enough Is Enough': UK PM Announces Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast. The number of people arriving in...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russian Gas Chemical Projects Face Delays After Foreign Partners Exit -Cbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas chemical gas projects, led by energy giant Gazprom and privately held Sibur, are facing delays over decreased foreign involvement, a December report by the central bank showed. Numerous foreign companies from major economic sectors, from retail to oil and gas industry, left Russia after Moscow...
Russia Could Resume Business With Germany if It Ends Ukraine War -Scholz
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that economic cooperation between Germany and Russia could be possible again if the Kremlin ended its war in Ukraine. Scholz has said in previous speeches that the West would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion...
China urges vaccines for vulnerable as 'zero-COVID' exit turns messy
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after a loosening of strict controls that kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
Brazil President-Elect Lula to Restart Diplomatic Relations With Venezuela
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's future foreign relations minister on Wednesday said President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has asked him to restore relations with Venezuela once he is inaugurated on Jan. 1. Mauro Vieira said a diplomatic mission will be sent to Caracas at the beginning of January to organize...
Russia Says U.S. Is Not Taking a Constructive Approach to Istanbul Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused the United States of not taking a constructive approach to diplomatic talks in Istanbul, but said the Turkish city was a convenient place for such contacts to take place. A meeting between U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Sergei Naryshkin, head of...
Italian Arms Supplies to Ukraine Will Stop With Peace Talks
ROME (Reuters) - Arms supplies from Italy to Ukraine will stop as soon as peace talks on ending the Russian invasion begin, the Italian defence minister told parliament on Tuesday, as lawmakers endorsed a government decision to extend military aid throughout 2023. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly pledged to...
Gun-Loving Bolsonaristas Challenge Lula's Pledge to Disarm Brazil
COMENDADOR LEVY GASPARIAN, Brazil (Reuters) - When four federal police officers came to arrest Roberto Jefferson, a close ally of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the veteran politician made clear he was going nowhere. "Run," he told them. "You're going to get hurt." The former federal lawmaker then threw three adulterated...
After Mexico President Backs Peru's Castillo, Boluarte to Call Leaders
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, moved to ease diplomatic tensions on Tuesday, saying she would talk with regional leaders who have come to her jailed predecessor's defense, after her Mexican counterpart announced a pause in relations with Peru. Former President Pedro Castillo was ousted and then arrested...
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
Kremlin: U.S. Patriot Systems in Ukraine Would Be Legitimate Target
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. Patriot missile defence systems would be a legitimate target for Russian strikes against Ukraine, should the United States authorise them to be delivered to support Kyiv. Washington is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision...
Putin Canceled Annual Press Conference Due to “Anti-War” Fears: Western Intelligence
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual end-of-year press conference for the first time in a decade due to Kremlin fears of a potentially embarrassing episode over his struggling campaign in Ukraine, according to a new Western intelligence assessment, nixing the high-profile and carefully orchestrated opportunity to boast of his accomplishments.
Ukraine to Increase Bonuses for Staff at Nuclear Plant Who Remain Loyal
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian atomic energy agency Energoatom said on Wednesday it would offer higher bonuses to staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station who remain loyal to Kyiv. The plant in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest, has been occupied since shortly after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion but is still...
Prosecutors: German Climate Activists Suspected of Forming Criminal Organisation
BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Wednesday police carried out searches across seven states on Tuesday in their investigation of climate activists from the Last Generation group, suspecting possible criminal acts and the formation of a "criminal organisation". The investigation was connected to possible criminal acts in connection to...
Ecuador's Trade Agreement With China Is 'Practically Closed,' Says Lasso
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (Reuters) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that the country is on the verge of closing a free trade agreement with China, a deal that would increase exports and boost employment in the South American country's manufacturing industry. "A highly efficient negotiation has been carried out...
