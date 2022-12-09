ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Blanton

By Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39B3hV_0jdEfw6a00

Michelle Blanton announces her campaign for Mayor of Circleville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
290
Followers
623
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy