Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film Based on Her Original Script

Taylor Swift is stepping back into the director’s chair – this time for a feature film.

Swift, who has directed a few of her own music videos (including the Grammy-nominated All Too Well short film), will helm a film for Searchlight Pictures based on an original script that she has written.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

No other details about the project, including the name and plot, have been confirmed. Considering Swift has announced a 2023 tour, it’s safe to say that it might be some time before the film starts production.

In addition to the Grammy nod for the All Too Well short film, Swift’s work has been submitted for the 2023 Oscars. Earlier this year, she took home a VMA for Best Direction for All Too Well. Swift won in the same category back in 2020 for the accompanying music video for “The Man.” She is the first solo artist to receive that honor twice.

During a discussion at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, Swift expressed her desire to move into movie-making. “I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said. “And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film. And I feel like I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise because I just absolutely, absolutely adore telling stories this way.”

In her future film pursuits, Swift said she aimed to tell “human stories about human emotion.” She also said she could see herself going in a more “comedic, irreverent place.”

(Photo: ABC)