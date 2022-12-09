Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Nigerian startup Taeillo raises funding to scale its online furniture e-commerce platform
Taeillo, a Lagos-based startup innovating around these issues relating to time, quality and cost via its online furniture e-commerce store, has raised $2.5 million in “expansion” funding from Aruwa Capital, a Nigeria-based early-stage growth equity and gender-lens fund. In a statement, Taeillo said it is an alternative for...
0xPlasma Labs Proposed Launching Uniswap V3 On Binance BNB Chain
The blockchain startup suggested connecting Uniswap V3 to BNB Chain, the second-largest DeFi ecosystem with over a million active user addresses and $5 billion in total value locked. 0xPlasma Labs argued that deploying on BNB will expand utility and trading on the decentralized exchange beyond Ethereum’s network. 0xPlasma Labs...
cryptoslate.com
Step App is revolutionizing the fitness industry with blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Step App is a pioneering Web3 company encouraging healthier, wealthier, and happier lives for people globally. In early 2022, Step App entered the first stages of development and within 8 months...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
TechCrunch
Nillion raises over $20 million to build new web3 infrastructure
“Nillion is a deep technology infrastructure project,” Andrew Yeoh, the company’s founding chief marketing officer, told TechCrunch. “While blockchains decentralize finance, Nillion aims to decentralize everything else and the rest of data.”. The startup aims to provide a new internet infrastructure for securing storage and data computation....
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Miner Hive Cuts Computing Power Forecast for Intel Chip-Based Rigs
Crypto mining firm Hive Blockchain (HIVE) will receive less computing power than forecast from its mining rigs using Intel's (INTC) new chips. The 5,800 new machines, dubbed Hive Buzzminers, will have total computing power of more than 630 petahash/second (PH/s), the Vancouver firm said Friday. In October, it estimated a total of 1 exahash/second (EH/s).
Black-owned Fiber and Material Science Firm Aja Labs Raises $2.5M Ahead of Launching Patent-Pending Hair Extensions Made From Plants
Aja Labs has raised $2.5MM in a seed round of funding led by Impact America Fund, Better Ventures, and SOSV’s IndieBio, with participating changemakers across public health, business, beauty, and cosmetics, including Diishan Imira, CEO of Mayvenn, a beauty-tech company and platform for hairstylists that closed a $40MM Series C in Summer 2022.
aiexpress.io
Damage assessment using Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities and custom SageMaker models
On this put up, we present easy methods to prepare, deploy, and predict pure catastrophe injury with Amazon SageMaker with geospatial capabilities. We use the brand new SageMaker geospatial capabilities to generate new inference knowledge to check the mannequin. Many authorities and humanitarian organizations want fast and correct situational consciousness when a catastrophe strikes. Realizing the severity, trigger, and site of injury can help within the first responder’s response technique and decision-making. The shortage of correct and well timed info can contribute to an incomplete or misdirected reduction effort.
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
aiexpress.io
Incode Launches in Australia and New Zealand To Set a New Bar in Security For Consumers
Incode, a supplier of world-class id options immediately introduced its growth into Australia and New Zealand. The launch comes at a pivotal second to assist ANZ companies shore up their safety amid elevated vulnerabilities and safety breaches at a few of Australia’s most high-profile companies. Incode is quickly increasing...
aiexpress.io
VR Robots: Enhancing Robot Functions With VR Technology
VR robots are slowly shifting into the mainstream with functions that transcend the same old manufacturing processes. Robots have been in use for years in industrial settings the place they carry out automated repetitive duties. However their sensible use has been fairly restricted. At present, nevertheless, we see a few of them within the client sector delivering robotic options that require customization.
salestechstar.com
neonVest Closes Seed Round Led by 7BC Venture Capital for Their SaaS-Based Startup Scaling Platform
NeonVest announced today that it closed a seed financing round led by 7BC Venture Capital and an elite group of founders and VCs. Andrew Romans, General Partner of 7BC Venture Capital, has previously backed numerous early-stage tech startups that have gone on to surpass $500m and unicorn-level valuations, including Superhuman, NexHealth, Daily Harvest and Nylas.
CoinDesk
[SPONSORED] Empowering the Next Generation of Blockchain Leaders
What does the future of blockchain development look like for investors, developers, and the next generation? H.E. Justin Sun shares important lessons drawn from his personal experience investing in blockchain and crypto projects globally. In this webinar, he offers an inside look at:. -His vision to empower the next generation...
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
Comments / 0