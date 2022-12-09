Leigh-Ann Rose began portraying Imani Benedict the sister of Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) on The Young and the Restless in 2019. Imani was hot and heavy for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and determined to come between him and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) but this storyline was dropped. Rose was said to have a scheduling problem and she may have been filming Catfish Christmas a 2022 holiday movie. She was replaced for a few episodes on Y&R by Denise Boutte and it was said she would return but as of this writing, she has not.

3 DAYS AGO