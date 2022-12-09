Read full article on original website
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Recaps: A Fiery Crash, Unwelcome News & A Escape
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature explosions, both metaphorical and literal, and so much more. “Charlie Dale” (Mike Manning) continued to urge Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to murder Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) balked when tasked with committing the foul; Ava attempted to incentivize him by revealing his identity to Susan. In the end, Xander releases Susan who makes her way to Ava and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) rendezvous site. Ava takes Susan hostage and hits the road. With “Charlie” pouring poison into her ear, Ava drives her vehicle off a cliff!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery
Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Brady Plants a Kiss on [Spoiler] — and Eric and Sloan Get Naughty Before Christmas
Tis the season to be naughty instead of nice. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of December 12 – 16, Marlena is left with pictures of anything but sugarplums dancing in her head. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After Susan’s tragic death,...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman
B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation’: Family Drama Causes Donna and Eric to Split
'The Bold and the Beautiful' couple Donna Logan and Eric Forrester's reunion could be cut short by family drama.
SheKnows
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Ridge And Taylor Are Ready To Wed…Or Are They?
The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the epitome of a blushing bride as she readies herself for (what she hopes is) her trip down the aisle. Excitement is in the air, but she refuses to breathe a sigh of relief until the vows are done, and she’s Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Even Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cheering her on won’t have Taylor ready to celebrate until the deed is done.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers predict December will be filled with dramatic and heartwarming moments this holiday season.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up
Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side, and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
