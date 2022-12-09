ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Recaps: A Fiery Crash, Unwelcome News & A Escape

The Days of our Lives recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature explosions, both metaphorical and literal, and so much more. “Charlie Dale” (Mike Manning) continued to urge Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to murder Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) balked when tasked with committing the foul; Ava attempted to incentivize him by revealing his identity to Susan. In the end, Xander releases Susan who makes her way to Ava and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) rendezvous site. Ava takes Susan hostage and hits the road. With “Charlie” pouring poison into her ear, Ava drives her vehicle off a cliff!
Popculture

John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Surprise Pregnancy Brings A Paternity Mystery

Nick and Adam find themselves in familiar territory when Sally doesn't know which brother fathered her baby.Photo byYoung and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could find herself in a tough spot when she turns up pregnant. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported Sally could end up pregnant, and she won't know which Newman brother fathered her baby.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’

The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror

There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Ridge Choses This Woman

B&B spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester has his hands full in deciding what to do about his future. He recently found out that he blew up his marriage to Brooke Logan due to a lie, and he didn’t end up going through with his wedding to Taylor Hayes. Now Ridge is left without either woman, and he has a big decision to make. We’re pretty sure that we know what he’ll do in the end.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Ridge And Taylor Are Ready To Wed…Or Are They?

The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the epitome of a blushing bride as she readies herself for (what she hopes is) her trip down the aisle. Excitement is in the air, but she refuses to breathe a sigh of relief until the vows are done, and she’s Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Even Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) cheering her on won’t have Taylor ready to celebrate until the deed is done.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Plot To Get Victor Cassadine Heats Up

Your GH spoilers video promo for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is a thorn in everyone’s side, and the good (and bad) people of Port Charles are done with him. It’s time to get rid of him once and for all. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) warns Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) his father is going down.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.

