Syracuse defeated rival Georgetown, 83-64, on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some quick hits from the game:. The Syracuse offense accomplished a feat they had not previously done in over a decade. For the third straight game, Syracuse had at least a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. In that span, the team has 61 assists and 26 turnovers for a 2.38-to-1 ratio. The key? Judah Mintz has 17 assists and a single turnover in those three games after 22 helpers and 18 miscues in the first seven outings. It’s not just Mintz, though. Joe Girard III (nine assists, three turnovers), John Bol Ajak (nine assists, two turnovers), and Symir Torrence (nine assists, one turnover) have all contributed in those last three contests.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO