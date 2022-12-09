Read full article on original website
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
sujuiceonline.com
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Monmouth
Syracuse will go for its fourth straight win when it hosts Monmouth at the JMA Wireless Dome on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are five things to watch for in the matchup. What will Syracuse get from this game?. Though anything is possible, this game looks...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Monmouth
Compared to recent opponents, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team shouldn’t have much to fear heading into its next matchup at home against the Monmouth Hawks. Monmouth (1-9) enters the contest coming off a 36-point defeat to Princeton on the road, while Syracuse is coming off an emotionally charged weekend with a 19-point victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.
nunesmagician.com
College Cup/MBB game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Indiana Hoosiers and Monmouth Hawks
The Syracuse Orange are in their first College Cup final tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game kicks off at 6:00 and will shown on ESPNU and WatchESPN. This is the first national title appearance for a Syracuse team since women’s lacrosse played for the title in 2021. A win would be the first NCAA Championship since cross-country and field hockey won in November 2015,
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: College Cup Transferpalooza
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) More coordinator talk, this time with Mike’s thoughts. Two linemen coming into the fold. If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:. Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
sujuiceonline.com
3 Syracuse football commits react to coaching changes
In the past week, Syracuse football lost both of its coordinators from the 2022 season. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is headed to NC State for the same position with Dave Doeren’s staff, and defensive coordinator Tony White is on his way to Nebraska to take the same job under new head coach Matt Rhule.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 83-64 win over Georgetown
Syracuse and Georgetown added another chapter to their historic rivalry on Saturday afternoon when the Hoyas visited the Dome. After a slow start, the Orange made some key adjustments and cruised to the 83-64 victory. Here are the main takeaways from the win over the Hoyas. #1: Syracuse relies on...
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Edwards grabs steering wheel during Syracuse’s win streak
Syracuse defeated rival Georgetown, 83-64, on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some quick hits from the game:. The Syracuse offense accomplished a feat they had not previously done in over a decade. For the third straight game, Syracuse had at least a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. In that span, the team has 61 assists and 26 turnovers for a 2.38-to-1 ratio. The key? Judah Mintz has 17 assists and a single turnover in those three games after 22 helpers and 18 miscues in the first seven outings. It’s not just Mintz, though. Joe Girard III (nine assists, three turnovers), John Bol Ajak (nine assists, two turnovers), and Symir Torrence (nine assists, one turnover) have all contributed in those last three contests.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Georgetown: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a decent favorite over its longtime rivals, getting 9 points from the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Georgetown Blog: Casual Hoya. Rivalry: 52-45, Syracuse. Current Streak:...
sujuiceonline.com
Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syracuse, eyes ACC championship
Syracuse received a commitment from fast-rising 2023 offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson on Sunday, capping a whirlwind recruitment process for the Harrisburg (PA) Dauphin East prospect. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the (Syracuse) family,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. After playing only...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wagner
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-53 victory against Wagner on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_box_Wagner by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. ORANGE BASKETBALL...
Special Syracuse Soccer/Basketball Dome offer for Dec. 12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome. A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section […]
Alabama Transfer Defensive Lineman Braylen Ingraham Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has made its a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason and it is at a critical position of need. Alabama defensive tackle transfer Braylen Ingraham has committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Ingraham spent four seasons ...
CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson makes his college pick
You just don’t see stories like Vincent Carroll-Jackson’s very often. Guys rarely play just a season of football and have the defending national champions come calling, and schools from the SEC, Big Ten and ACC, too. Even Coach Prime took a stab at landing the 6-foot-5, 280-pound CD East senior.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer set to meet Indiana in the College Cup Final
When I said earlier in the year that the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team were on their 2022 revenge tour, they proceeded to vanquish all soccer losses and one of their draws on this postseason run. Having run through all of the potential soccer vengeance, the Orange are turning to the hardwood. In what immediately brings back memories of the 1987 National Championship game, the Orange are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers for the national title in the College Cup final, December 12th at 6pm from Cary, North Carolina.
Liverpool girls basketball’s Neveah Wingate earns 1,000th point
CENTRAL NEW YORK – It was just a free throw, a very small part of what turned out to be another large and comprehensive performance. But it was that first-quarter […]
Hot dog! Tractor trailer on 81 bursts into flames from mechanical issue; no injuries reported
Update: All lanes re-opened at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Syracuse, N.Y. — A mechanical issue caused a fire that destroyed a Ball Park hot dog tractor-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Syracuse, firefighters said. At 7:59 a.m. firefighters arrived on Interstate 81 North to find a 53-foot tractor-trailer engulfed...
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
