As the school district ponders a name change, a graduate gives his thoughts on what should or should not be done. If you haven't heard, the long and short of it is New York State is making all schools with First Nations names and imagery change them or face losing state funding. The Iroquois Chiefs not only have a double name of First Nations people, but their logo is also of an Indigenous Person's head with feathers. So, they have been targeted by the state. See more here from WIVB.

MARILLA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO