yourerie
Erie Arts & Culture executive director stepping down in 2023
theeastcountygazette.com
Marilla to reject NYSED Native American name and mascot memo
Marilla, New York, intends to fight a state education department edict that mandates the renaming or rebranding of any school with a Native American name, logo, or mascot. On Thursday night, the resolution was scheduled to be voted on, but the local school system begged the community to wait. The...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Catholic priest placed on leave for consensual relationship with woman
The Diocese of Buffalo sent a press release saying an Allegany County priest has been placed on administrative leave. The release said he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The release did not give any other details of the relationship or age of the woman, but did use...
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
An Open Letter To Iroquois Schools
As the school district ponders a name change, a graduate gives his thoughts on what should or should not be done. If you haven't heard, the long and short of it is New York State is making all schools with First Nations names and imagery change them or face losing state funding. The Iroquois Chiefs not only have a double name of First Nations people, but their logo is also of an Indigenous Person's head with feathers. So, they have been targeted by the state. See more here from WIVB.
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
wutv29.com
Residents react to rising flu cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State weekly influenza surveillance report shows a 76% increase in flu cases as of November 26th compared to the week prior. Health experts are recommending everyone to take necessary precautions like wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest flu shot. FOX Buffalo spoke...
WGRZ TV
Mom of Buffalo State College student killed on UB campus wants answers
Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on the UB campus on October 14. His family wants someone held accountable.
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
2 The Outdoors: White animals are both beautiful and revered
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Albinism and Leucism are caused by a lack of melanin, which results in a full or partial absence of color. Albino animals are extremely rare. Only one in every 10,000 mammals, and 1 in 30,000 bird births produce an albino. Tanya Lowe, Curator and Education Director at Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, explains.
wnypapers.com
NFARS: Reserve airmen help deliver donated firetruck to community in need
914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station News Release. Air transportation specialists, or port dawgs, of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron and loadmasters of the 301st Airlift Squadron loaded a firetruck and a portable water reserve tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Dec. 9, to be donated to La Ciénaga, Dominican Republic.
chautauquatoday.com
County Officials Warn About Deadly Fentanyl, Remind Public of Local Resources
As communities across the nation continue to experience high rates of drug overdose and overdose fatalities, Chautauqua County officials are alerting the community of the dangers of illicit drug use while also reminding the public of the multiple local resources available to address this ongoing public health crisis. County Executive...
Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School
A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
erienewsnow.com
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs
The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
wnynewsnow.com
Local Hair Salon Stepping Up To Help Those In Need
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A local hair salon is stepping up to help those in need this holiday season. Details Salon is collecting non-perishable items for the St. Susan Center in Jamestown through December 22 at their storefront, 137 Main Street, in Randolph. Over the past year...
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
North Tonawanda holds candle light ceremony for children who have died
North Tonawanda participates in world wide candle light ceremony for children who have died far too soon
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
ubspectrum.com
UB Foundation sells historic mansion in downtown Buffalo for $3.75 million
The University at Buffalo Foundation, UB’s private endowment fund, sold the historic Butler Mansion to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, according to a news release. “The UB Foundation is working closely with the UB administration to determine the best use of the funds to further UB’s mission,” university spokesperson John Della Contrada said in an email. “We will announce the final use once a decision is made.”
